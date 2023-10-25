Author Reneé Tamburello’s New Book, "Grandma and Grandpa Need Help with the Puppies," Follows a Couple and Their Grandchildren as They Work to Care for a Group of Puppies

Recent release “Grandma and Grandpa Need Help with the Puppies,” from Page Publishing author Reneé Tamburello, is an adorable tale of a grandma and grandpa who will soon need help to take care of all their new pocket poodles. After asking their six grandchildren for help, they all work together to care for and play with the puppies, celebrating the holidays together with the puppies.