Author Reneé Tamburello’s New Book, "Grandma and Grandpa Need Help with the Puppies," Follows a Couple and Their Grandchildren as They Work to Care for a Group of Puppies
Recent release “Grandma and Grandpa Need Help with the Puppies,” from Page Publishing author Reneé Tamburello, is an adorable tale of a grandma and grandpa who will soon need help to take care of all their new pocket poodles. After asking their six grandchildren for help, they all work together to care for and play with the puppies, celebrating the holidays together with the puppies.
Lindenhurst, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Reneé Tamburello has completed her new book, “Grandma and Grandpa Need Help with the Puppies”: a charming tale that centers around a couple who recruit their six grandchildren to help them care for their brand new puppies.
Born in Brooklyn, author Reneé Tamburello moved to Lindenhurst, New York with her family when she was ten years old. After graduating from high school, the author went to beauty school and became a cosmetologist. Reneé and her husband have been blessed with two sons and six wonderful grandchildren.
Tamburello shares, “Anyone who always wanted a new puppy or with a love for dogs will enjoy reading this book. Grandma and Grandpa, along with their six grandchildren, take care of six new puppies born to their two poodles, Sonny and Tina. They have a fun first year. Enjoy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Reneé Tamburello’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own adventures with her grandchildren, and will delight readers of all ages as Grandma, Grandpa, and their puppies and grandchildren have thrilling adventures throughout the year. With vibrant and colorful artwork to help bring Tamburello’s story to life, readers of all ages are sure to want to revisit the excitement of “Grandma and Grandpa Need Help with the Puppies” over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Grandma and Grandpa Need Help with the Puppies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
