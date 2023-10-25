David Clark’s New Book, "The Connection," is the Thrilling Action-Packed Story of a Fighter Who Works His Way Up the Ranks of the Military to Become a Spy for MI6

Recent release “The Connection,” from Page Publishing author David Clark, follows a former boxer and street fighter through his advancement in the military to his recruitment into the world of international intrigue and espionage. Carnage and love will ensue as the hero fights his way back home.