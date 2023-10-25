David Clark’s New Book, "The Connection," is the Thrilling Action-Packed Story of a Fighter Who Works His Way Up the Ranks of the Military to Become a Spy for MI6
Recent release “The Connection,” from Page Publishing author David Clark, follows a former boxer and street fighter through his advancement in the military to his recruitment into the world of international intrigue and espionage. Carnage and love will ensue as the hero fights his way back home.
New York, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David Clark, a retired world-traveler, has completed his new book, “The Connection”: a globe-trotting spy tale. Clark resides in Hartlepool, England with his wife and dog. He is a former non-league footballer and a retired oil and gas instructor/assessor. His work took him all over the world, gaining him knowledge and experience to enhance his storytelling. He suffered a stroke in 2019 and writes books to keep his mind active.
The book follows James Fraser as he tries to launch his career as a private investigator. After turning his life around by joining the military, Fraser progresses up the ranks to become a sergeant and passes the selection process to enter the SAS. While in the Regiment he is sent undercover in a 4-man unit all over the world to perform surveillance and obtain vital information on drug Cartels, terrorists, gangsters, and organized crime members.
After a very successful career James leaves the Regiment and uses his knowledge and experience to train and become a certified Private Investigator with his first case to look for a missing woman that involves him being recruited by MI6 taking him from England to Singapore, where he teams up with an old colleague, then onto Jakarta which involves meeting old foes and new enemies that gets him recruited by the CIA.
Published by Page Publishing, Clark’s thrilling tale will take readers along for a ride full as Fraser fights for his life in order to get back home.
Readers who wish to experience this electrifying work can purchase “The Connection” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
