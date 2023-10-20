RWI Media Launches iVideo Recruiter. New Use of Short Form Video and Location Services in Recruiting.
RWI Media Launches on the web its iVideo Recruiter Platform. Novel use of Short Form Video and Location Services in recruiting.
Annapolis, MD, October 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Real World Interactive Media Group introduces today the launch of its iVideo Recruiter web platform: https://recruiter.video (iVR) which incorporates short form video (60 seconds or less) and location services to enhance efficiencies in recruiting and hiring.
Michael Hodge RWI CEO States: "iVideo recruiter is a new web platform that leverages short form video and location services to streamline the hiring process by allowing HR and recruiting professionals to 'invite' a job applicant or position candidate to provide a brief video describing why they are qualified for a job advertised. The response video is then returned to the recruiter with
candidate city and state identified and stored in their account in the iVR cloud
cloud. iVideo Recruiter is engineered specifically for HR and recruiting
professionals experiencing applicant overload fatigue due to 'oneclick job applying' which is causing hundreds (sometime thousands) of job posting responses many of which are unqualified or
geographically unsuitable."
iVideo Recruiter has enhanced features and functionality including the ability to send an “iVideo invite” via email or text, cloud storage of candidate videos and batch distribution of iVideo Requests. iVideo Recruiter is free to use.
Contact
Real World Interactive Media Group, LLC
Mike Hodge
301-980-3688
rwi.media
