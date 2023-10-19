Telescope Health Teams Up with LAUNCH by FLAACOs to Broaden Access to Value-Based Healthcare Solutions
Innovative Collaboration Fosters a Commitment to Reducing Barriers to Care and Enhancing Healthcare Accessibility
Jacksonville, FL, October 19, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Telescope Health, a pioneering healthcare solutions company, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with LAUNCH by FLAACOs, a dynamic platform specializing in forging connections between emerging healthcare companies and leading Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and value-based care organizations. This innovative collaboration represents a significant step forward in expanding the availability of value-based healthcare solutions and reducing barriers to care.
This exciting partnership underscores the commitment of both organizations to make a substantial difference in the healthcare landscape, focusing on enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving patient outcomes. The alignment of Telescope Health's expertise in value-based care with LAUNCH’s extensive network of ACOs and value-based care organizations is poised to revolutionize the way patients receive and access healthcare services.
Jeff Cohen, the CEO of LAUNCH, has enthusiastically welcomed the prospect of a new partnership, remarking, "We are thrilled to integrate Telescope into our LAUNCH portfolio. Dr. Thompson and his dedicated team are passionately committed to effecting positive change through their innovative concierge care services. Their hands-on approach, where they engage directly with patients to gain profound insights into their unique needs and facilitate the commencement of the most suitable care pathway every time, is truly remarkable. Telescope is poised for a groundbreaking journey with their visionary solution!"
Telescope Health, since its inception, has been unwavering in its dedication to providing value-based healthcare solutions with the aim of reducing barriers to care. The company offers 24/7 Concierge Care Navigation services to a diverse patient population, including ACOs, health systems, nonprofits, skilled nursing facilities, employers, and individuals. Through its innovative platform, Telescope Health connects patients with care providers who address their specific needs, offer prescription services, schedule follow-up appointments with specialists, and maintain medical records to expedite future consultations.
The company has a proven track record of delivering value-based services to local nonprofits, uninsured individuals, and those in low-income areas. Through virtual and in-person preventative care visits, Telescope Health addresses social determinants of health and effectively reintegrates patients into the healthcare system. Furthermore, Telescope Health has received recognition from Amazon Web Services for two consecutive years for its groundbreaking work in technology-driven value-based care solutions.
Dr. Matthew Thompson, CEO and Co-Founder of Telescope Health, emphasized the company's mission by stating, "Our singular focus is reducing barriers to care and through our relationships with employers, health systems, ACOs, and nonprofits, we're doing that for a growing patient population. LAUNCH by FLAACOs has been a critical supporter in expanding those efforts as we continue to identify opportunities to serve patients through value-based care."
About LAUNCH by FLAACOS
LAUNCH by FLAACOs is a dynamic platform that partners with emerging companies to connect them with some of the nation's most successful Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and value-based care organizations. In addition to this invaluable network, LAUNCH provides access to a diverse portfolio of potential investors, including venture capital funds and strategic partners. LAUNCH prioritizes quality over quantity, accepting only select organizations that are best suited to support ACOs and enhance value-based healthcare delivery. To learn more about how LAUNCH can help your organization thrive, visit www.launchbyflaacos.com and follow them on LinkedIn for the latest news and insights.
About Telescope Health
Telescope Health is a physician-led healthcare solutions company dedicated to reducing barriers to care through innovation, technology, and human connection. Their value-based approach is utilized by ACOs, health systems, health plans, businesses, and individuals seeking on-demand, comprehensive virtual care. Telescope Health's providers navigate patients along their care journey to ensure needs are met effectively and efficiently. For more information about how they're making a difference every day, visit www.telescopehealth.com.
Contact
LAUNCH by FLAACOsContact
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.launchbyflaacos.com
Kristi Stovall
312-498-4078
www.launchbyflaacos.com
