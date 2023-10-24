LAUNCH by FLAACOs Presents "Gator Tank" at the Annual FLAACOs Conference
Exclusive event will spotlight value-based healthcare innovations by SENA Health, MyAdesso, and SurgeonCheck.
Jacksonville, FL, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- LAUNCH by FLAACOs is excited to announce its exclusive event, "Gator Tank," taking place at the Signia by Hilton Hotel in Orlando, Florida, on October 25, 2023. This event serves as the official kickoff to the 10th annual FLAACOs Conference, a premier gathering for healthcare visionaries interested in value-based healthcare models.
"Gator Tank" is primed to present the pioneering and visionary members of LAUNCH's inaugural class of companies, the 2023 cohort. The 2023 Gator Tank Event guarantees an exhilarating focus on the notable contributions of three prominent companies: SENA Health, MyAdesso, and SurgeonCheck. Throughout this event, a handpicked group of "Gators," serving as ambassadors of the investment and value-based care sectors, will be engaged in listening to pitches from LAUNCH member companies. The Gators' primary objective is to assess and endorse the value these participants offer to their respective markets.
"FLAACOs is thrilled to support LAUNCH and host its inaugural event," said Nicole Bradberry, CEO of FLAACOs. "Throughout the years, I've witnessed numerous exceptional young companies with ingenious solutions facing challenges in gaining exposure to the right audience to showcase their worth. LAUNCH addresses this issue, empowering these young enterprises to compete effectively in the value-based healthcare realm by harnessing the FLAACOs network and relationships. I eagerly anticipate witnessing the transformative potential they hold."
Jeff Cohen, the CEO of LAUNCH, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The leadership of LAUNCH is thrilled to give our member companies the opportunity to present their solutions to valued members of the value-based care community, including investors, ACO leaders, and other potential clients. This is the culmination of many months of hard work with the inaugural 2023 LAUNCH class of companies, and we look forward to making this an annual showcase event."
LAUNCH is currently accepting applications for their 2024 class of companies. To learn more and submit an application, please visit their website at www.launchbyflaacos.com.
ABOUT LAUNCH BY FLAACOS
LAUNCH by FLAACOs is a dynamic platform that partners with member emerging companies, forging connections with some of the nation's most successful Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) and value-based care organizations. In addition to this invaluable network, LAUNCH provides access to a diverse portfolio of potential investors, including venture capital funds and strategic partners. At LAUNCH, we prioritize quality over quantity, initially accepting only a select group of organizations that are best suited to support ACOs and enhance value-based healthcare delivery. Our rigorous due diligence process ensures that the products, technologies, and services offered by our partner companies are relevant and highly beneficial to the established FLAACOs membership base. Follow us on LinkedIn to stay updated on our latest news and insights. To learn more about how LAUNCH can help your organization thrive, visit www.launchbyflaacos.com today.
Contact
Kristi R. Stovall
312-498-4078
www.launchbyflaacos.com
