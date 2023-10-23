The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) Asia Conference 2023
In the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) conference, Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the Gold Sponsor for the event.
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Institute and Faculty of Actuaries (IFoA) Asia Conference is a prestigious event within the actuarial community, which took place from 25-26 September in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC).
The two-day programme offers six plenary sessions, twelve workshops and two professional skills session. The topics are mainly focused on current actuarial and financial topics in Asia, covering the theme of “Making actuarial sense of a sustainable future." Attendees can hear from 5 international speakers discussing the insurance and financial industry’s innovation in Asia. This will leave a deeper understanding of the transformative role of actuarial science and finance in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for the region and beyond.
The topics in the panel discussions are Takaful, Data technology and risk management, Climate risk, General insurance, Risk reporting and solvency and Life and health. In the professional skills session, there is a conversation with AirAsia’s co-founder, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, discussing on how his background as an Actuarial Science student has helped contribute to some of his success. The second professional skills session is on the implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). With Dato’ Ami Moris and Kartina Tahir Thomsom (IFoA President-Elect) as the panellists, they discussed on the adoption of DEI and some of the best practices taken up by organizations. In total, there are 13 attendees from n-actuarial that joined the conference to connect and discuss about the future within the sector with like-minded professionals.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology-focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 6 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
The two-day programme offers six plenary sessions, twelve workshops and two professional skills session. The topics are mainly focused on current actuarial and financial topics in Asia, covering the theme of “Making actuarial sense of a sustainable future." Attendees can hear from 5 international speakers discussing the insurance and financial industry’s innovation in Asia. This will leave a deeper understanding of the transformative role of actuarial science and finance in shaping a sustainable and resilient future for the region and beyond.
The topics in the panel discussions are Takaful, Data technology and risk management, Climate risk, General insurance, Risk reporting and solvency and Life and health. In the professional skills session, there is a conversation with AirAsia’s co-founder, Datuk Kamarudin Meranun, discussing on how his background as an Actuarial Science student has helped contribute to some of his success. The second professional skills session is on the implementation of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). With Dato’ Ami Moris and Kartina Tahir Thomsom (IFoA President-Elect) as the panellists, they discussed on the adoption of DEI and some of the best practices taken up by organizations. In total, there are 13 attendees from n-actuarial that joined the conference to connect and discuss about the future within the sector with like-minded professionals.
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is a technology-focused actuarial firm. Established in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in 2015, it is now a leading actuarial firm in Asia with 6 offices in the region. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions is the first and only actuarial firm awarded MSC Malaysia status by the Malaysian government, a mark of world-class service and achievement. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions received the Quality Assurance Scheme (QAS) accreditation from the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries. The QAS mark is a clear signal of Nicholas Actuarial Solutions’ commitment to the highest standards, giving both confidence to employees and a guarantee of quality to clients. Nicholas Actuarial Solutions was awarded Top Actuarial Firm in Asia by Captive Review and shortlisted as a finalist for Risk Solution of the Year by Asia Pacific Risk Management Awards.
Contact
Nicholas Actuarial Solutions Sdn BhdContact
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
www.n-actuarial.com
Nicholas Yeo
+6012-502-3566
www.n-actuarial.com
Categories