First Annual Weaver Performing Arts Gala: Winter Wonderland in the Sand
Come Enjoy a Night to Remember at the Weaver Performing Arts Boosters Fundraiser on December 9, 2023
Merced, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Weaver Performing Arts Boosters announces its annual gala fundraiser: Winter Wonderland in the Sand.
The Weaver Performing Arts Boosters, a non-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization created to support the Weaver School District’s performing arts programs, is hosting its first annual fundraiser Gala at the Merced Senior Community Center on December 9, 2023. The theme, Winter Wonderland in the Sand perfectly sums up the evening’s decor and atmosphere. It is based on the magic of the winter season and the Weaver Performing Arts upcoming production of Moana Jr, which takes place in the fictional South Pacific island of Motunui.
Weaver Performing Arts is an inter-school drama program for grades 4th-8th who attend Farmdale Elementary, Pioneer Elementary and Weaver Middle School in the Weaver Union School District. It is rich in excellence and a part of the district's legacy that dates back to Weaver students first performance many years ago. Students from all three schools audition for parts in the Junior versions of real Broadway Musicals, rehearse after school for many hours, and then perform in the beautiful Art Kamangar Center at Merced Theater venue in Downtown Merced. Proceeds from the fundraiser are essential to supporting the program by providing resources for costumes, props, equipment, and opportunities for our talented students.
The Gala, on December 9, 2023, will start at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $50 per person. The evening's dinner menu includes Tri-tip and Rigatoni with all the accompaniments. Entertainment will be provided by students and staff of the Weaver Performing Arts program and will include a preview of the upcoming Moana Jr. production. There will be an auction featuring items such as travel packages, themed baskets, etc. A dessert dash is also planned.
The Boosters are actively seeking support from individuals and businesses in our community who share a passion for the performing arts and understand their importance in shaping the lives of young students. Sponsorships are available to purchase at the following levels: Platinum ($2000.00) Gold ($1000.00) Silver ($750) and Bronze ($500). All sponsorships include a reserved table for 8, table wine, plated dinner service and a small gift. Other perks are added to each level as indicated in the attached sponsorship letter. The Boosters are also looking for support in the form of donations of desserts, silent auction items, and live auction items. In particular, they are in search of stays in cabins, resorts, or any unique experiences that can be offered for the various auctions. Of course, they are also looking for donations of dinner items, such as rolls, salad, tri tip, rigatoni, etc. These generous contributions will play a vital role in ensuring the success of our gala and the continued growth of our performing arts programs. For more information please visit the WPA Boosters website below or contact Tim Whitfield, President of the WPA Boosters at (209) 201-1684.
Website:
https://www.wpaboosters.org/events/2023-annual-gala/
The Weaver Performing Arts Boosters, a non-profit 501(c)3 charitable organization created to support the Weaver School District’s performing arts programs, is hosting its first annual fundraiser Gala at the Merced Senior Community Center on December 9, 2023. The theme, Winter Wonderland in the Sand perfectly sums up the evening’s decor and atmosphere. It is based on the magic of the winter season and the Weaver Performing Arts upcoming production of Moana Jr, which takes place in the fictional South Pacific island of Motunui.
Weaver Performing Arts is an inter-school drama program for grades 4th-8th who attend Farmdale Elementary, Pioneer Elementary and Weaver Middle School in the Weaver Union School District. It is rich in excellence and a part of the district's legacy that dates back to Weaver students first performance many years ago. Students from all three schools audition for parts in the Junior versions of real Broadway Musicals, rehearse after school for many hours, and then perform in the beautiful Art Kamangar Center at Merced Theater venue in Downtown Merced. Proceeds from the fundraiser are essential to supporting the program by providing resources for costumes, props, equipment, and opportunities for our talented students.
The Gala, on December 9, 2023, will start at 5:30 pm. Tickets are $50 per person. The evening's dinner menu includes Tri-tip and Rigatoni with all the accompaniments. Entertainment will be provided by students and staff of the Weaver Performing Arts program and will include a preview of the upcoming Moana Jr. production. There will be an auction featuring items such as travel packages, themed baskets, etc. A dessert dash is also planned.
The Boosters are actively seeking support from individuals and businesses in our community who share a passion for the performing arts and understand their importance in shaping the lives of young students. Sponsorships are available to purchase at the following levels: Platinum ($2000.00) Gold ($1000.00) Silver ($750) and Bronze ($500). All sponsorships include a reserved table for 8, table wine, plated dinner service and a small gift. Other perks are added to each level as indicated in the attached sponsorship letter. The Boosters are also looking for support in the form of donations of desserts, silent auction items, and live auction items. In particular, they are in search of stays in cabins, resorts, or any unique experiences that can be offered for the various auctions. Of course, they are also looking for donations of dinner items, such as rolls, salad, tri tip, rigatoni, etc. These generous contributions will play a vital role in ensuring the success of our gala and the continued growth of our performing arts programs. For more information please visit the WPA Boosters website below or contact Tim Whitfield, President of the WPA Boosters at (209) 201-1684.
Website:
https://www.wpaboosters.org/events/2023-annual-gala/
Contact
Tim WhitfieldContact
(209) 201-1684
wpaboosters.org
(209) 201-1684
wpaboosters.org
Categories