Author Gordon Brownlow’s New Book, "Molokai—the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai," Explores the Sights and History of a Little-Known Island

Recent release “Molokai—the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai,” from Page Publishing author Gordon Brownlow, is a riveting look at the island of Molokai, which is often brushed off by tourists but can be an incredible destination full of incredible locations and exciting history to discover for those able to find a place to stay.