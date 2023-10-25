Author Gordon Brownlow’s New Book, "Molokai—the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai," Explores the Sights and History of a Little-Known Island
Recent release “Molokai—the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai,” from Page Publishing author Gordon Brownlow, is a riveting look at the island of Molokai, which is often brushed off by tourists but can be an incredible destination full of incredible locations and exciting history to discover for those able to find a place to stay.
Maunaloa, HI, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gordon Brownlow, who moved to the Hawaiian island of Molokai with his wife to be closer to his son’s family, has completed his new book, “Molokai—the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai”: a fascinating overview of one of Hawaii’s islands that is often overlooked by tourists but holds a wealth of rich history and unforgettable beauty if one knows where to look.
After retiring at the age of fifty-five from his professional life as a news photojournalist in Colorado, author Gordon Brownlow became a ski instructor in Breckenridge, Colorado in the winter months and a mining tour guide and museum docent in the summer months. This allowed him to study and write guides to follow so that he could give interesting and insightful tours. After doing this for nine years, he and his wife moved to Molokai, and his interest in the island and its history led to him researching the information that became this historical guidebook.
Brownlow writes, “For those who are trying to decide which of the Hawaiian Islands they would like to visit, Molokai might not be your first choice. When looking for places to stay and eat, the options are very limited. With only one hotel, you might not like the options. They do include privately owned condominium complexes and homes for rent throughout the island. If you are able to locate a place to stay on this island, you will be rewarded with some of the best beaches, mountain waterfall hikes, snorkeling, diving, fishing, and surfing in all of Hawaii!”
Published by Page Publishing, Gordon Brownlow’s engaging guide draws upon the author’s own research and personal experiences in living on Molokai to paint a stunning portrait of the island, highlighting its incredible aspects that make it a unique vacation destination amongst the rest of Hawaii’s islands. With stunning photos and visuals to help bring the locations and past of Molokai to life, Brownlow’s guidebook is sure to help readers discover the island's fascinating, mystical history, all while witnessing its breathtaking beauty.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Molokai—the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
After retiring at the age of fifty-five from his professional life as a news photojournalist in Colorado, author Gordon Brownlow became a ski instructor in Breckenridge, Colorado in the winter months and a mining tour guide and museum docent in the summer months. This allowed him to study and write guides to follow so that he could give interesting and insightful tours. After doing this for nine years, he and his wife moved to Molokai, and his interest in the island and its history led to him researching the information that became this historical guidebook.
Brownlow writes, “For those who are trying to decide which of the Hawaiian Islands they would like to visit, Molokai might not be your first choice. When looking for places to stay and eat, the options are very limited. With only one hotel, you might not like the options. They do include privately owned condominium complexes and homes for rent throughout the island. If you are able to locate a place to stay on this island, you will be rewarded with some of the best beaches, mountain waterfall hikes, snorkeling, diving, fishing, and surfing in all of Hawaii!”
Published by Page Publishing, Gordon Brownlow’s engaging guide draws upon the author’s own research and personal experiences in living on Molokai to paint a stunning portrait of the island, highlighting its incredible aspects that make it a unique vacation destination amongst the rest of Hawaii’s islands. With stunning photos and visuals to help bring the locations and past of Molokai to life, Brownlow’s guidebook is sure to help readers discover the island's fascinating, mystical history, all while witnessing its breathtaking beauty.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Molokai—the Little Island Gem of Hawaii: A Historical Guide of Molokai” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories