Author Pamela Hull’s New Book, "The Lives We Were Meant to Live," is a Dramatic Story of One Family’s Secrets, Choices, and Consequences
Recent release “The Lives We Were Meant to Live,” from Page Publishing author Pamela Hull, follows members of the fictional Taylor family as they make life-altering decisions that affect their entire family’s future.
New York, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Hull, a former interior designer and painter turned author, has completed her new book, “The Lives We Were Meant to Live”: a novel that reminds readers there is always a price to pay for keeping secrets. Hull wrote her first book, “Where’s My Bride?” at age sixty. This venture was to be a one-time effort, a tribute to a remarkable husband and marriage. However, as the endeavor unfurled, she unearthed a keen love for writing narratives. Her other published works include the non-fiction titles “SAY YES! Flying Solor After Sixty,” and “Moments That Mattered,” and a short story collection, “What Love Looks Like.” Her poetry essays have been widely published in select journals.
Published by Page Publishing, Hull’s first novel explores the personal journeys and innermost passions of the Taylor family. Ellie and Gavin must decide whether to keep their dearest wishes private when they are forced to confront a series of life-changing choices that determine their destinies, along with the destinies of everyone else in their lives.
“Individual ambitions and longings are slowly revealed, or not, which move each of the characters toward their respective futures,” Hull writes. “One can choose to reveal his private dreams, an act that could unleash astonishing powers. Or one can refuse to share, resulting in frustration or despair. The lives of the Taylor family, as with most of us, are lived between these two notions.”
Readers who wish to experience this gripping and potent work can purchase “The Lives We Were Meant to Live” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
