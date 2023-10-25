Author Rozena Caroline Horsley and Illustrator Mollie Kaye Reid’s New Book, "Happy Go Lucky!" is a Heartwarming Story of an Outstanding and Remarkable Horse

Recent release “Happy Go Lucky!” from Covenant Books author Rozena Caroline Horsley and illustrator Mollie Kaye Reid, is an adorable tale that follows a horse who earns the name of Happy Go Lucky after he runs off on a wild adventure and is luckily brought back home by the kindness of a stranger.