Author Rozena Caroline Horsley and Illustrator Mollie Kaye Reid’s New Book, "Happy Go Lucky!" is a Heartwarming Story of an Outstanding and Remarkable Horse
Recent release “Happy Go Lucky!” from Covenant Books author Rozena Caroline Horsley and illustrator Mollie Kaye Reid, is an adorable tale that follows a horse who earns the name of Happy Go Lucky after he runs off on a wild adventure and is luckily brought back home by the kindness of a stranger.
Lund, NV, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rozena Caroline Horsley, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, and illustrator Mollie Kaye Reid, have completed their new book, “Happy Go Lucky!”: a charming story of an adventurous and kindhearted horse who starts a new life after coming to live on a new farm, but accidentally runs into trouble when he breaks the lock on the farm’s gate and runs away.
Originally from Oklahoma, author Rozena Caroline Horsley attended Eastern Oklahoma College before signing a contract to sing professionally through Music Corporation of America, during which time she traveled throughout most of the US to perform. The author ended her singing career of seven years when she married her husband, Roy Horsley, and decided to make marriage a priority over constant traveling. Roy and Rozena have been married for fifty-eight years, and have three sons, one of which is sadly deceased, as well as two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
“Happy Go Lucky is a horse with an exceptional personality,” writes Rozena. “He was purchased by a lady that fell in love with him even though he had an owee on his tummy. She took him to a pasture to be with another horse. He loved the horse he was with. He loved to run very fast and loved little girls and boys. The horses went out of the pasture through an opened gate and ran down the road that was headed toward a highway with lots of traffic. A cowboy saw them and ran to catch them and returned them to their home. They were safe. That's how he is known as Happy Go Lucky.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rozena Caroline Horsley’s new book is a thrilling story that readers of all ages can enjoy as they follow along on Happy Go Lucky’s exciting adventures as he makes all kinds of new friends. With vibrant and colorful illustrations by Mollie Kaye Reid to help bring Rozena’s work to life, “Happy Go Lucky!” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers and leave them wanting to revisit Happy’s story over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Happy Go Lucky!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
