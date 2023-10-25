Author Sandy Keranen Grindey’s New Book, "On Shaky Ground" is a Fascinating Story of a Young Reporter Who Makes a Powerful Enemy by Helping to Put Away a Crime Boss
Recent release “On Shaky Ground,” from Covenant Books author Sandy Keranen Grindey, is a riveting tale set against the backdrop of the Copper Country strike that follows a young reporter who manages to put away a major crime kingpin. It isn't until she takes a new job in the town of Houghton, Michigan, that Jessica Peterson discovers the danger she's in, as the crime boss chases after her.
Naples, FL, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sandy Keranen Grindey, who currently resides in southern Florida with her husband, has completed her new book, “On Shaky Ground”: a captivating tale that centers around a reporter who takes a job in a Michigan town, unaware that the criminal whom she helped to put away, is quickly closing in on her.
Born and raised in Hancock, Michigan, which is a part of the historical Copper Country in the Upper Peninsula, author Sandy Keranen Grindey’s ties are deeply rooted in the community where she grew up immersed in folklore and stories that provide the background of this novel. An avid reader, she also enjoys baking, quilting, and working jigsaw puzzles, along with extensive traveling with her husband.
Grindey shares, “The Copper Country was on strike; that is, the miners were as their union battled against the powerful mine owners’ unreasonable demands. It was a time of turmoil, destruction and even death. But six-hundred miles south, the bustling city of Detroit was celebrating the Roaring Twenties with glitzy flappers, jazz, money, and mobsters.
“After disguising herself as the infamous ‘Sable,’ reporter Jessica Peterson exposes crime boss Sid Brewster, and successfully has him incarcerated. Believing she was leaving her trouble behind bars, she accepts a position at a small newspaper in Houghton, Michigan unaware of the turbulence that awaited her and that her worst nightmare is hot on her trail.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandy Keranen Grindey’s new book is a character-driven drama that will have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, as Jessica’s story slowly unfolds, and her past and present collide. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Grindey weaves an unforgettable journey that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “On Shaky Ground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born and raised in Hancock, Michigan, which is a part of the historical Copper Country in the Upper Peninsula, author Sandy Keranen Grindey’s ties are deeply rooted in the community where she grew up immersed in folklore and stories that provide the background of this novel. An avid reader, she also enjoys baking, quilting, and working jigsaw puzzles, along with extensive traveling with her husband.
Grindey shares, “The Copper Country was on strike; that is, the miners were as their union battled against the powerful mine owners’ unreasonable demands. It was a time of turmoil, destruction and even death. But six-hundred miles south, the bustling city of Detroit was celebrating the Roaring Twenties with glitzy flappers, jazz, money, and mobsters.
“After disguising herself as the infamous ‘Sable,’ reporter Jessica Peterson exposes crime boss Sid Brewster, and successfully has him incarcerated. Believing she was leaving her trouble behind bars, she accepts a position at a small newspaper in Houghton, Michigan unaware of the turbulence that awaited her and that her worst nightmare is hot on her trail.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sandy Keranen Grindey’s new book is a character-driven drama that will have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, as Jessica’s story slowly unfolds, and her past and present collide. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Grindey weaves an unforgettable journey that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “On Shaky Ground” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories