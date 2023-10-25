Author Dina Shana’s New Book, "Chunking Along with Poetry," is a Captivating Series of Poetry That Explores the Author's Life and Observations of the World Around Her
Recent release “Chunking Along with Poetry,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dina Shana, takes readers on a fascinating poetic journey through the author's life as she uses her unique writing style to weave together the most important information in each poem, while leaving out the extraneous fluff that poems often contain.
New York, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dina Shana, who has been writing poetry all her life and currently owns a travel agency where she enjoys helping her clients plan their wonderful vacations, has completed her new book, “Chunking Along with Poetry”: a collection of poems that strike a balance of emotional yet easy-to-digest, reflecting upon moments from the author’s past, as well as her personal and creative observations of the world.
“What chunking means to me is taking large pieces of information and dividing it into smaller pieces of information that are easier to retain in short-term memory,” writes Dina. “I take a theme and, instead of going into in depth/detail, just give the important facts and make it easy for everyone to understand. My poetry is usually one page long. It is concise; I eliminate any excess verbiage, and it always rhymes.”
Dina continues, “In our fast-paced lives, we want to enjoy reading and learning, but when it gets slowed down by excess facts and fluffy words, we tend to skip over them just to get to the end. This book is meant to be a quick but interesting read, so relax and enjoy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dina Shana’s enthralling works will take readers through the author’s memories, from her personal struggles and loss to familial celebrations and love, weaving together a unique poetic tapestry of her life. Heartfelt and emotional, Dina hopes to connect with readers and help them to discover the joy that poetry can create when not bogged down with superfluous language, focusing instead on the important subject matter at hand.
Readers who wish to experience this fascinating work can purchase “Chunking Along with Poetry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
