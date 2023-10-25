Author Dina Shana’s New Book, "Chunking Along with Poetry," is a Captivating Series of Poetry That Explores the Author's Life and Observations of the World Around Her

Recent release “Chunking Along with Poetry,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dina Shana, takes readers on a fascinating poetic journey through the author's life as she uses her unique writing style to weave together the most important information in each poem, while leaving out the extraneous fluff that poems often contain.