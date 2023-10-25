Author Bradleigh Munk’s New Book, "A Road Back from Oblivion," the Fourth Book of the Series, is a Riveting Story of a Young Man Who Must Find His Way Back from the Past
Recent release “A Road Back From Oblivion: The Heaviness of Oscar,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bradleigh Munk, is a captivating journey through time that follows a young man who is transported to the past and must fix injustice from both the past and present. Meanwhile, a legendary poet must seek out his next pupil so that he may pass the torch and move on.
New York, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bradleigh Munk, a native Iowan whose path to become a writer was fueled by the desire to become a person confident and secure within himself, has completed his new book, “A Road Back From Oblivion: The Heaviness of Oscar”: a gripping tale that follows a group of friends who are sent in time and must right the wrongs of the past if they have any hope of returning home.
Munk shares, “The struggles of a dead poet from the nineteenth century and a neutered mathematician with ties to a Nazi enigma machine—this is just the beginning when Bradleigh is thrown headfirst into history and forced to meet with the voices in his head. He sets out on a road from the past and is forced to reconcile current and past social injustices.
“Wilder Standing is trapped within a space and time where he is not allowed to heal or move forward. Our poet is hoping that he will be able to hand over the torch to someone who has always been his voice of reason. While seeking the help of his protégé, he is driven to right the wrongs of a Victorian society and ride a dragnet through modern-day injustices.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Bradleigh Munk’s enthralling tale is a unique, spellbinding tale that will have readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Munk weaves an unforgettable experience that’s sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion and leave them ready for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “A Road Back From Oblivion: The Heaviness of Oscar” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
