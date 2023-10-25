Author Bradleigh Munk’s New Book, "A Road Back from Oblivion," the Fourth Book of the Series, is a Riveting Story of a Young Man Who Must Find His Way Back from the Past

Recent release “A Road Back From Oblivion: The Heaviness of Oscar,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Bradleigh Munk, is a captivating journey through time that follows a young man who is transported to the past and must fix injustice from both the past and present. Meanwhile, a legendary poet must seek out his next pupil so that he may pass the torch and move on.