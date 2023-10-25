Author Michele Skaggs’s New Book, “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: The Stones of Imprisonment Book 4,” is the Exciting Fourth Installment of the Elementals Series
Recent release “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: The Stones of Imprisonment Book 4,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michele Skaggs, follows the Elementals as they travel to hidden realms in search of The Stones of Imprisonment.
Kokomo, IN, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michele Skaggs, the award-winning author of the Elemental series, has completed her new book, “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: The Stones of Imprisonment Book 4”: a mesmerizing dark fantasy novel that follows the Elementals encounter new friends, but also, new enemies.
Author Michele Skaggs originally wrote the first half of her first published book when she was seven. She loves everything fantasy and spends most of her time reading and writing. When she is not working on her book series, poems, or short stories, she is spending time with her family and friends. Much of her inspiration comes from her childhood, friends, nature, and anything fantasy related. She lives in Indiana with her husband, five kids, and four cats.
Skaggs writes, “With the new blood circulating through me, I am stronger than before. I feel great, powerful once more. It’s been about 147 years, give or take, since I last had any blood. I still cannot fathom how I was able to move as I did in the Hole. Taking just the bit of blood from the Earth Elemental before I left the Hole truly helped me, for Elemental blood is the purest, the strongest.”
She continues, “Realizing I need some clothes, I scan the area. At least no one else appears to be around. Many used to panic from my appearance when I turned from blood golem to human being, as if they never saw a naked person before.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michele Skaggs’s enthralling tale invites readers to discover where Zander’s true allegiance lies.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: The Stones of Imprisonment Book 4” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
