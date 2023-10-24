Tampa Authors Published a New Book Entitled "Royals in Kingdom's Paradise"
Authors Marco and Cynthia Inniss have published their first collaborative piece in this new book. Marco and Cynthia are Christian-themed writers who focus on the practical application of the word of God to enable and empower their readers. According to the authors, this book explores the Kingdom of God and our place in it.
Tampa, FL, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- According to the authors, they believe that we must make it the main object of life to press on to that other country (God’s Kingdom) and to help others to do the same. They believe that Jesus will be the center of all things, and joy will be the air we breathe in that environment. And we really will live “happily ever after."
Cynthia is the author of "God Still Loves Aging Beauties," "We're All Trumpets," "From Poverty To Power," "Escaping Obscurity: Napoleon Encounters Jesus," "Paris Mon Amour," "Dancing With The Red Thread" and "A Warrior's Quest." Marco and Cynthia are members of Revealing Truth Ministries in Tampa, Florida; and both are veterans of the United States Air Force, and have formerly worked as senior analyst at the Defense Intelligence Agency, Washington, D.C.
Marco was born in Republic of Panama and Cynthia was born in Rome Georgia, each have earned advanced degrees, and are ordained evangelists who love traveling and learning new languages.
