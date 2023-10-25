Ruben Bowens’s Newly Released "Oh Death, Where Was Thou Sting" is a Powerful Memoir That Examines Complex Challenges Due to a Life Changing Accident
“Oh Death, Where Was Thou Sting,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ruben Bowens, is an impactful message of encouragement that proves that life’s challenges can be overcome.
Raleigh, NC, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Oh Death, Where Was Thou Sting”: an inspiring story of triumph over tragedy. “Oh Death, Where Was Thou Sting” is the creation of published author Ruben Bowens, who was born in Hampton, Virginia. Ruben became blind due to a random gunshot incident, and this is his first book as a blind author. Currently, Ruben is a holistic health care practitioner and a massage therapist. Ruben currently resides in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Bowens shares, “This book deals with the tragedies, triumphs, and miracles pertaining to five near-death experiences and finding victory in life through unexpected circumstances. This book delves into the life of a sighted teenager who suddenly loses his sight and having to adjust to the world and navigating life as a blind person and the obstacles one must overcome—the enormous challenges of competing with the sighted world through business and employment and the social aspects of life.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ruben Bowens’s new book will captivate readers as they witness one man’s journey to finding a new sense of normalcy following a shocking accident.
Consumers can purchase “Oh Death, Where Was Thou Sting” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Oh Death, Where Was Thou Sting,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
