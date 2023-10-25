Veronica Amajoyi and Chidimma Nwankwo’s Newly Released "Stepping Stones: 21 Day Devotional Through Love, Trials, and Purpose" is an Empowering Experience
“Stepping Stones: 21 Day Devotional Through Love, Trials, and Purpose,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Veronica Amajoyi and Chidimma Nwankwo, is a helpful resource for any woman seeking to deepen and embolden their faith through active spiritual reflection and daily faith practices.
Rancho Cucamonga, CA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stepping Stones: 21 Day Devotional Through Love, Trials, and Purpose”: a compassionate message of encouragement in faith. “Stepping Stones: 21 Day Devotional Through Love, Trials, and Purpose” is the creation of published authors Veronica Amajoyi and Chidimma Nwankwo.
Amajoyi and Nwankwo share, “All of your steps are ordered by God, even when it doesn’t seem to make sense.
“Are you a woman trying to navigate through the complexities of life, while still holding on to your faith in God? Do you ever find yourself at a crossroads between the world and your spiritual journey? If so, then Stepping Stones is the devotional guide you’ve been searching for.
“Join authors Chidimma and Veronica on a 21-day journey through the trails, joys, and purpose of life as a woman of faith. Through their vulnerability and personal stories, they offer guidance and support to those navigating through the most important years of their lives.
“From navigating the ups and downs of relationships to finding your true purpose in life, this devotional offers practical advice and spiritual insights to help you stay grounded in your faith. You’ll be inspired to overcome obstacles, deepen your relationship with God, and love your best life.
“Let Chidimma and Veronica walk alongside you and help you find the strength and courage to overcome any obstacle in your path. If you’re ready to take the next step in your spiritual journey, then Stepping Stones is the perfect guide for you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Veronica Amajoyi and Chidimma Nwankwo’s new book brings perspective to the complexities of our modern world and the challenges these present to finding spiritual fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “Stepping Stones: 21 Day Devotional Through Love, Trials, and Purpose” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stepping Stones: 21 Day Devotional Through Love, Trials, and Purpose,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
