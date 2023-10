Sarah Artis’s Newly Released "The Night Funerals" is an Intriguing Fiction That Follows the Experiences of a Unique Mortician

Kinston, NC, October 25, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “The Night Funerals”: an entertaining read that will have readers racing to see what awaits Mr. Finch Letchworth. “The Night Funerals” is the creation of published author Sarah Artis, a native of North Carolina.Artis shares, “Mr. Finch Letchworth has two occupations that he does for a living. By day, he works at the New Jersey Hospital in Roswell, New Jersey, as a state-licensed medical autopsy examiner. But by night, he performs a special ceremony in honoring a client’s departed loved one called a night funeral for anyone who comes to see him at his business residence called Finch Letchworth Funeral Home.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Artis’s new book is a surprising contemporary fiction that takes readers on an emotionally charged journey.Consumers can purchase “The Night Funerals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “The Night Funerals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.