Sarah Artis’s Newly Released "The Night Funerals" is an Intriguing Fiction That Follows the Experiences of a Unique Mortician
“The Night Funerals,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Artis, is a meticulously detailed tale of unexpected connections and thoughtful remembrances as a creative tale of loss and ceremony unfolds.
Kinston, NC, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Night Funerals”: an entertaining read that will have readers racing to see what awaits Mr. Finch Letchworth. “The Night Funerals” is the creation of published author Sarah Artis, a native of North Carolina.
Artis shares, “Mr. Finch Letchworth has two occupations that he does for a living. By day, he works at the New Jersey Hospital in Roswell, New Jersey, as a state-licensed medical autopsy examiner. But by night, he performs a special ceremony in honoring a client’s departed loved one called a night funeral for anyone who comes to see him at his business residence called Finch Letchworth Funeral Home.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Artis’s new book is a surprising contemporary fiction that takes readers on an emotionally charged journey.
Consumers can purchase “The Night Funerals” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Night Funerals,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
