Maritza Oliveras’s Newly Released "The Arrow of a Second Chance" is an Empowering Message of Hope for Anyone Recovering from Abuse
“The Arrow of a Second Chance,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Maritza Oliveras, is a heartfelt offering of God’s comfort as the author reflects on key scripture and life experiences that have shaped a determined sense of faith.
Vineland, NJ, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Arrow of a Second Chance”: a potent narrative that balances personal reflection and related scripture. “The Arrow of a Second Chance” is the creation of published author Maritza Oliveras.
Oliveras shares, “Maritza is a single mother of one beautiful girl. She struggled most of her life with mental health issues caused by physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Throughout her journey, she faced betrayals, abandonments, bullying, homelessness, grief through failed relationships, loss of jobs and family members. She was led by all her emotional pain, causing her to lose her identity. As she came into her darkest valley, she discovered an arrow that led her to repentance and surrendered her heart to Jesus. Facing her truth was painful, but long overdue.
“It was a liberating experience, for the truth has set her free and now walking in a healing journey, shining her light of hope to the world. What once was dressed in darkness now is light. What once was dressed in pain and loss of hope, it’s now her strength of redemption. For all those who come from the same place of darkness, she hopes to be the compass that leads them to God so they can find the salvation, love, grace, mercy, liberation, healing, and redemption they have longed to find.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maritza Oliveras’s new book will challenge readers to face their pasts and break through stumbling blocks that distract from God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “The Arrow of a Second Chance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Arrow of a Second Chance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Oliveras shares, “Maritza is a single mother of one beautiful girl. She struggled most of her life with mental health issues caused by physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. Throughout her journey, she faced betrayals, abandonments, bullying, homelessness, grief through failed relationships, loss of jobs and family members. She was led by all her emotional pain, causing her to lose her identity. As she came into her darkest valley, she discovered an arrow that led her to repentance and surrendered her heart to Jesus. Facing her truth was painful, but long overdue.
“It was a liberating experience, for the truth has set her free and now walking in a healing journey, shining her light of hope to the world. What once was dressed in darkness now is light. What once was dressed in pain and loss of hope, it’s now her strength of redemption. For all those who come from the same place of darkness, she hopes to be the compass that leads them to God so they can find the salvation, love, grace, mercy, liberation, healing, and redemption they have longed to find.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maritza Oliveras’s new book will challenge readers to face their pasts and break through stumbling blocks that distract from God’s promise.
Consumers can purchase “The Arrow of a Second Chance” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Arrow of a Second Chance,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories