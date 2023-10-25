Rachael Christine Roberts’s Newly Released "My Walk" is a Compelling Personal Account of a Spiritual Journey
“My Walk,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachael Christine Roberts, shares an intimate window into the author’s lifechanging experience that brought clarity of mind, spirit, and faith.
Del Rio, TX, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Walk”: a poignant account of a spiritual awakening. “My Walk” is the creation of published author Rachael Christine Roberts.
Roberts shares, “While laying my head to rest in my cozy king-size bed, a deep feeling of prayer came to my sleepless reddened body, and I asked God, 'Why do I feel so compelled to ask for you?' in a soft, but embracive thought. At that time, I was threatened by the devil with a scowl on his overbearing face, and he stared back to my closed eyes and replied, 'Why do you think it’s God?'
“I couldn’t even wait for the last of the question because the scowling features of his face was so taunting that I requested for God immediately. 'God, why is he here? How do I know it’s you and not him?' I questioned God now with intensity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachael Christine Roberts’s new book brings into perspective the power of discovering the need for reflection, growth, and commitment to Christ.
Consumers can purchase “My Walk” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Walk,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
