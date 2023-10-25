Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s Newly Released "Charlie Ryan’s Forever Friends" Shares a Sweet Message About Rescuing Shelter Animals
“Charlie Ryan’s Forever Friends,” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan, is a fun resource for learning about the concepts of animal rescue including being a foster home for animals in need or even adopting on a permanent basis.
Erie, PA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Charlie Ryan’s Forever Friends”: a delightful way to discuss ways to help others. “Charlie Ryan’s Forever Friends” is the creation of published author Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan.
Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan share, “Charlie Ryan wants you to come on another beautiful adventure with him where he will show the importance of fostering, volunteering, adopting and how to be a real-life superhero for animals in shelters! The adventure of making the world a better place continues! Let’s go make a difference together!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Samantha Randall and Charlie Ryan’s new book is a heartwarming message of the power of change that encourages good values and an eagerness to help.
Consumers can purchase “Charlie Ryan’s Forever Friends” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Charlie Ryan’s Forever Friends,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
