Aiko Importers Evolves Into Aiko Brands: a Leading Force in Premium Spirits and Wines
Pendergrass, GA, October 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Aiko Importers, a leader in nationally recognized spirits, announced it is changing its name to Aiko Brands. The new name and logo reflect the company’s transformation in recent years to a broad-based company that is the leader in U.S. premium and super-premium wines and spirits. The Aiko Importers portfolio consists of leading, nationally distributed brands, including many of the most highly sought-after adult beverages containing a collection of rare expressions previously unavailable to even the most sophisticated connoisseur.
The newly named Aiko Brands will continue to be headquartered in Pendergrass, Georgia. Known for its wide array of specialty alcohol brands, the company’s reputation has expanded and evolved in recent years through organic growth, new product introductions, and acquisitions. Most importantly, the brand is unique in the fact that most of the brands were designed and developed in-house.
“We are proud of the legacy of Aiko Importers, and similarly, Aiko Brands will keep up the quality and reputation our consumers have grown to expect,” states Irina Kogan, as a co-founder of Aiko Brands. “The company’s ability to select beverages based on the knowledge of US consumers’ taste preferences, market trends, and quality in the bottle. The products have been imported from South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. In addition, we have developed valuable strategic partnerships with several European manufacturers of alcoholic beverages and obtained exclusive import rights.”
Aiko Importers prides itself on including many of the most sought-after adult beverages, encompassing rare expressions that were once inaccessible to even the most sophisticated connoisseur. As Aiko Importers transitions into Aiko Brands, the company has already solidified its position in the market.
The company’s ability to adapt to evolving consumer preferences and market trends has driven its success. As consumer tastes continue to grow, Aiko Brands remains committed to staying at the forefront of the industry, consistently introducing new and exciting products to meet the market’s changing demands.
With the transformation into Aiko Brands, the company has set its sight on a promising future. The new name and logo symbolize the company’s commitment to excellence, quality and innovation. By embracing this new identity, Aiko Brands will seek to connect with consumers on a deeper level and continue to provide them with exceptional choices in premium and super-premium wines and spirits.
About Aiko Importers
Aiko Importers, Inc. is a nationally recognized importer of alcoholic beverages to the US market. The portfolio represents various products that can satisfy the most exquisite tastes. The distribution network consists of 184 partner companies located in 50 US states, along with 10 countries. For more information, visit: www.AikoBrands.com
1 480-859-0899
