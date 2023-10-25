Omni Pro Features New Versatile 4 and 8-Bit Monolithic Programmable Delay Lines
New Delay Lines with Digitally Buffered Inputs/Outputs Allow for Programmable Delay Values
Addison, TX, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Omni Pro Electronics has announced the release of the new 4- and 8-Bit Monolithic Programmable Delay Lines from Data Delay Devices. These digitally programmable lines are used in medical imaging, industrial, aerospace and other timing-critical applications. Omni Pro offers the 8-bit lines with step sizes ranging from 50ps through 20ns, and a quad 4-bit line with step sizes from 1ns through 400ns. These devices use all-silicon, CMOS technology and are vapor-phase, IR and wave solderable. Temperature stability is typically ±1.5% (-40°C to 85°C).
The 4-bit 3D3424 and 3D7424 devices have four independent programmable lines on one chip and have a low quiescent current (5mA typical). They also both have delay tolerance of 3% or 2ns, line-to-line matching of 1% or 1ns typical and a minimum input pulse width of 10% of total delay. The 3D3424 has is available in steps sizes of 1ns through 300ns and has a Vdd stability of ±0.5% typical (3.0V to 3.6V), while the 3D7424 step size range is 0.75ns through 400ns with a typical Vdd stability of ±0.5% (4.75V to 5.25V).
The 8-bit 3D3428, 3D3438, 3D7428 and 3D7438 are programmable via serial or parallel interface and have a delay tolerance of 0.5% and typical supply currents of 2mA or 3mA. The 3D3428 and 3D3438 have 3.3V CMOS compatible inputs and outputs while the other two have TTL/CMOS compatible inputs and outputs.
Features and Benefits:
• Step Sizes Ranging from 50ps through 20ns
• Quad 4-bit Line with Step Sizes from 1ns through 400ns
• All-silicon, CMOS Technology
• Vapor-Phase, IR and Wave Solderable
• Temperature stability ±1.5% (-40°C to 85°C)
Applications:
• Medical Imaging
• Aerospace
• Industrial
• Timing-Critical Applications
Custom solutions are also available through Omni Pro Electronics. As a franchised distributor, Omni Pro Electronics supplies the entire line of Monolithic Delay Lines, Tapped Delay Lines, Multiple Delay Lines, Programmable Delay Lines and Variable Delay Lines, Pulse Generators & Oscillators and Passive Delay Lines.
About Omni Pro Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics (https://www.omnipro.net/) of Addison, Texas, is a franchised distributor of electronic components with an inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial and aerospace/defense applications. Specializing in Interconnect, Electromechanical and Passive Components, it is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
Mark Pappas
972-713-9000
www.omnipro.net
