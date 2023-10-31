Robert Conqueror Roberts’s Newly Released "Conqueror Mindset: Conquer the Monster" is an Empowering Blueprint to Discover One’s Innate Strength

“Conqueror Mindset: Conquer the Monster,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Conqueror Roberts, is an empowering message that challenges the one size fits all, cookie cutter approach to mental health. This book encourages everyone to no longer cope with or accept the monster of fear, stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, anger, unforgiveness, jealousy, and limiting beliefs.