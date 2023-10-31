Robert Conqueror Roberts’s Newly Released "Conqueror Mindset: Conquer the Monster" is an Empowering Blueprint to Discover One’s Innate Strength
“Conqueror Mindset: Conquer the Monster,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert Conqueror Roberts, is an empowering message that challenges the one size fits all, cookie cutter approach to mental health. This book encourages everyone to no longer cope with or accept the monster of fear, stress, anxiety, depression, addiction, anger, unforgiveness, jealousy, and limiting beliefs.
Richmond, VA, October 31, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Conqueror Roberts is an award-winning personal development expert, certified life coach, author, speaker, award-winning former federal law enforcement officer, counselor for children and adults, corporate trainer, intelligence specialist, former juvenile and adult prison counselor, award-winning self-defense expert, tactical operations and emergency response team leader, former college football player, scholar-athlete, and personal trainer with over three decades of experience. He is the creator of the MS Push-up Challenge, Muscle to Bone Pushup, Muscle to Bone Fitness, Conqueror Mentality, and Conqueror Mindset principles. He is also a dedicated husband and father.
Roberts shares, “'We will never lose our eyesight by looking at things from a bright perspective, but we will always lose our focus when we stare into the fog.'
“As we go through the forest of life, we need to stop chopping with a dull ax wondering why we are exhausted and full of blisters. It is time for us to take a moment to sharpen our ax and prepare for battle. This way, we can get more done in less time and be victorious.
“Rob reveals the secrets that have been hidden from us in plain sight and unlocks the door to freedom, mindfulness, and peace. It is time to stop walking through life wandering in the wilderness for forty years being uncomfortable and living in fear, never reaching the promised land. On the other side of terror is your testimony.
“It’s time to adopt a conqueror mindset that will give us the right attitude and energy that we need to win!
“Energy cannot be created or destroyed, but it can only be transferred from one object to another. After reading this book, you will have the energy to be that bright light in a room full of darkness.
“It’s not about who’s in your circle; it’s about who’s in your corner. That person in your corner needs to be you. So many times, we look for someone to rescue and save us from the monster in our life. The Conqueror Mindset teaches us that the hero you have been waiting for needs to be you.
“In order to have peace in your life, you have to go to war with those old destructive habits, attitudes, and mindsets that are hindering you from greatness.
“Victory is waiting for you as soon as you find the courage to walk in it.
“It’s time to conquer the monster.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robert Conqueror Roberts’s new book is a blueprint in how to overcome and conquer the monster in our lives.
Consumers can purchase “Conqueror Mindset: Conquer the Monster” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Conqueror Mindset: Conquer the Monster”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
