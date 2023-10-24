SPACEMOB and Rusk Media Team Up to Bring Asia's Biggest Gaming Reality Show to North America
Overland Park, KS, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rusk Media, owner of the Playground Format, has entered into an exclusive Intellectual Property deal with SPACEMOB to create a US version of the hit gaming reality format to reach broader audiences in North America.
Playground (India edition) is a unique eSport gaming championship featuring multiple casual and pro games between 4 teams, each owned and mentored by Asia’s leading gaming superstars. It is a first-of-its-kind show that has the best of drama, gaming, and entertainment in a setting that expands the gaming entertainment to a wider cross section of audiences.
Rusk Media is a digital entertainment company that was founded in 2019 by Mayank Yadav, Karanvir Sofat, and Shantanu Singh. The company produces a variety of content, including short and long form digital content, web series, and reality shows. Playground is their first reality show placed at an intersection of the gaming, esports, and entertainment genres.
“Over 60 percent of prime-time television in the US alone is reality programming, and there are currently an estimated 3.09 billion active video gamers worldwide with revenue topping $385 billion. The marketplace is ripe for a unique gaming reality show like Playground,” stated Eric Keith, Chief Content Officer, SPACEMOB.
About Playground
Playground is Asia's first gaming reality show featuring Gen Z influencers and gamers, distributed across 5 teams. These teams live, work, and play in the Playground Arcade and Arena for four weeks, competing every day to win the title of Playground Champions and take home the lion’s share of a prize pool.
Asian social media superstars CarryMinati, Ashish Chanchlani, Triggered Insaan, Scout OP, and Harsh Beniwal are featured as mentors. With a combined following of over 100 million fans, the mentors have enough experience and presence to lead their teams, much like a team owner, team manager, and coach rolled up into one.
The Playground Arcade, with 5 team rooms, two lounges, an activity area, and a gaming arena, is rigged with over 60 motorized cameras and a round-the-clock crew that capture each moment and conversation 24x7. All the behind the scenes plotting and planning, as well as activities, entertainment challenges, interpersonal relationships, team dynamics, and politics are captured and edited into entertaining 40-min episodes and broadcast on Amazon’s AVOD service miniTV in India.
The gaming competition between the teams, which happens every day through the tournament at 6:30 PM IST, is streamed live on YouTube for viewers across the world over a 3-hour livestream on @playground_global. It features multiple games across the tournament as well as in the same stream, making for unpredictably compelling viewing.
Playground gained 30M+ unique viewers across two seasons with 150 min+ time spent per unique viewer, and a 100k+ peak viewing concurrency. It is India’s largest gaming IP. Playground 2 has doubled the numbers of the entire first season and became the most viewed show on Amazon miniTV.
“Playground is a unique format that combines gaming, entertainment and elements of esports & reality to bring a product that’s loved by millions of core & casual gaming fans alike. The format has been a huge success! While we work on Playground India’s third season, we are thrilled to partner with SPACEMOB in bringing Playground USA to reality!” said Mayank Yadav, CEO of Rusk Media.
About SPACEMOB
SPACEMOB is a global media company – built in the age of streaming – with a focus on creating original content, content distribution, and FAST channel development. For inquiries, please contact: Eric Keith, Chief Content Officer eric@space-mob.com
Contact
