AAHGS Announces Their 2023 Book Award Winners
Washington, DC, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On October 19, 2023 the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) announced their 2023 International Book Award Winners.
AAHGS held its Virtual Awards Ceremony during the AAHGS Annual Conference which took place on October 18 – 21, 2023. During that ceremony, the 2023 International Book Award Winners were announced.
The 2023 International AAHGS Book Awards Winners Include:
Dr. Jaky B., Ed.D. and Kendra D. Banks
Bernice Alexander Bennett
Jonnie Ramsey Brown
Charles L. Chavis, Jr
Edwards Reynolds Davis, Jr.
David J. Mason
Alvin J. Schexnider
Dr. Shantella Sherman
Andrea White
Congratulations to this year's International Book Award winners for their outstanding accomplishments.
More information on the International Book Awards and the conference can be found at www.aahgs.org
About AAHGS
The Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society, Inc. is a non-profit membership organization that strives to preserve African ancestral family history, genealogy, and cultural diversity by teaching research techniques and disseminating information throughout the community. Our primary goals are to promote scholarly research, provide resources for historical and genealogical studies, create a network of persons with similar interests, and assist members in documenting their histories.
Media Contact: Adrian White pr@aahgs.org
