Mana Hotels Announces the Opening of a 4 BHK Pool Villa in Udaipur

Mana Hotels is proud to announce the launch of its 4 BHK Pool Villa in Badi, Udaipur. This launch is a big step for the hotel chain in its growth path for the future. Mana in Ranakpur is a well established name in the region with a loyal customer base from Rajasthan & Gujarat.