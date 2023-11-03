Mana Hotels Announces the Opening of a 4 BHK Pool Villa in Udaipur
Mana Hotels is proud to announce the launch of its 4 BHK Pool Villa in Badi, Udaipur. This launch is a big step for the hotel chain in its growth path for the future. Mana in Ranakpur is a well established name in the region with a loyal customer base from Rajasthan & Gujarat.
Ranakpur, India, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mana Hotels has recently started operations at a pool villa in Udaipur under the homestay or holiday rental model. The tastefully designed opulent 4BHK villa is nestled near the serene Badi Lake and the picturesque Fateh Sagar Lakes of Udaipur. Given the importance of Udaipur in the tourism market of Rajasthan, this is a big step for 10 year old Mana Hotels.
Unlike the mature hotel & resort market in Udaipur, the holiday rental segment is still evolving. Globally, this segment thrives in areas wherein the guest is offered a unique experience rather than the cookie cutter approach of large hotels. Mana Villa in Udaipur will offer its guests privacy & exclusivity thereby differentiating itself from the competition.
With the opening of the Udaipur Pool Villa, Mana Hotels now has 3 properties with the other 2 in Ranakpur & Rishikesh. While the one in Ranakpur is a 49 room luxury resort, the homestay in Rishikesh is a 3BHK apartment with views of the Ganga river. This expansion has come at a rather delayed pace given that Mana Hotels in Ranakpur was launched in November of 2011.
"Mana Villa is located in an exceptional part of Udaipur in close proximity to Badi & Fatehsagar lakes. The guests will be able to enjoy breathtaking views of the mountains from all parts of the Villa while nestled in a tranquil part of the city of lakes," said Rohan Rajgarhia, CEO of Mana Hotels.
What truly distinguishes the Udaipur Villa is its blend of privacy and luxury. The villa boasts a private pool, expansive garden, and a range of entertaining games, ensuring guests have ample opportunities for relaxation and recreation. With a fully-equipped private kitchen and indoor-outdoor dining areas, guests can savour delicious meals in the privacy of their villa, enjoying a personalized dining experience.
"The Udaipur Villa is ideal for discerning travellers seeking a serene and exclusive escape. It caters to families, groups of friends, honeymooners, and anyone who values privacy, comfort, and the charm of Udaipur. Whether it's a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a special celebration, the villa offers an idyllic setting for creating cherished memories," shared by Mr. Ajay Seth, Marketing & HR, Mana Hotels.
