Recording Boot Camp Announces 2024 Music Production and Audio Engineering Scholarship for Women

Recording Boot Camp is pleased to open applications for the Selkie Scholarship, supporting women who show compelling talent or potential in music production and audio engineering. Awarded annually, the 2024 scholarship will cover approximately 80% of participation, food, and private lodging fees for two women to attend the Cacapehon Recording and Songwriting Retreat May 5-10, 2024, in Capon Springs, West Virginia.