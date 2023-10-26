Recording Boot Camp Announces 2024 Music Production and Audio Engineering Scholarship for Women
Recording Boot Camp is pleased to open applications for the Selkie Scholarship, supporting women who show compelling talent or potential in music production and audio engineering. Awarded annually, the 2024 scholarship will cover approximately 80% of participation, food, and private lodging fees for two women to attend the Cacapehon Recording and Songwriting Retreat May 5-10, 2024, in Capon Springs, West Virginia.
Capon Springs, West Virginia Recording Boot Camp is pleased to open applications for the Selkie Scholarship, supporting women who show compelling talent or potential in music production and audio engineering. Awarded annually, the 2024 scholarship will cover approximately 80% of participation, food, and private lodging fees for two women to attend the Cacapehon Recording and Songwriting Retreat May 5-10, 2024, in Capon Springs, West Virginia. Applications are available through the website and may be submitted between October 10, 2023, and January 15, 2024. Transgender, cisgender, and non-binary applicants are welcome, and a panel of recording industry professionals will evaluate all applications. Winners will be announced on February 1, 2024.
“The music industry has had incredibly talented women in production and engineering for decades, but, overall, women have been vastly underrepresented. This is not only disappointing for many women that would like to be more involved, but for music in general, which is missing out on the great contributions many women have to make,” states Ronan Chris Murphy, founder of Recording Boot Camp. “The Selkie Scholarship is one small way we are trying to expand opportunity and foster talent among women in production and engineering.
The Cacapehon Retreat takes place in the mountain resort of Capon Springs in West Virginia, two hours from Washington, DC. The all-inclusive retreat provides five days of recording and songwriting workshops, critiques, co-writing opportunities, jam sessions, and gear-building clinics. Participants and mentors study, eat, and play together, and the low mentor-to-attendee ratio enables direct, often one-on-one interactions, a hallmark of the Retreat.
“I was thrilled to receive the Selkie Scholarship!” notes Wendy L., a 2023 recipient. “With support from some of the best producers in the business- as well as a supportive group of other songwriters and producers- I was able to go home with new skills and confidence. I continue to feel supported and valued by the Cacapehon community and will make my attendance a yearly event.”
Rae K., another scholarship recipient, described it this way, “Receiving the Selkie Scholarship to spend a week at the The Cacapehon Recording and Songwriting Retreat changed my life! Big statement but it's a big experience. More than an education, it's a community of people who support each other as they learn!”
Selkie Scholarships are supported by Recording Boot Camp and individual donations. Specific scholarship support opportunities and information can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fund-womans-audio-education-scholarship.
About the Cacapehon Retreat
The Cacapehon Retreat was founded by producer-engineer-educator Ronan Chris Murphy (King Crimson, Aurora, Gwar) as “The Mountain Recording Retreat'' in 2015. Two years later, Murphy created “The Mountain Songwriting Retreat” in collaboration with internationally renowned singer-songwriter Dave Nachmanoff (individual artist and longtime collaborator with Al Stewart). The two retreats were combined in 2021 as the five-day intensive Cacapehon Retreat. Cacapehon is a form of the Shawnee word for the area where the retreat takes place, which Ronan and the retreat participants now have a deep connection to.
Cacapehon.com
About Recording Boot Camp
Recording Boot Camp was founded by Ronan Chris Murphy in 2001 to provide recording education and consulting to professional and aspiring audio engineers and musicians. In addition to the renowned Cacapehon Retreat, Recording Boot Camp also produced Ronan’s Recording Show, the world's first recording podcast, and continues to host workshop intensives in North America, South America, and Europe.
recordingbootcamp.com
Contact:
Liz Redwing
Recording Boot Camp
liz@recordingbootcamp.com
310-591-4440
Editors: Images are available for download at https://we.tl/t-WDA6fbWzlT
