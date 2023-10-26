Cedra Invesment Management Sarl to Hold Fixed Income Investing Conference in London in January 2024
Luxembourg, Luxembourg, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L is an investment company based in Luxembourg which focuses on investment in startup companies, private equity and Fixed Income Investing (FII), with specific attention to the trading of secondary market fixed rate bond products. Since its inception, Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L has shown unprecedented growth in terms of funds under management.
Spokesperson for the Fixed Income department at Cedra Investment Management S.À R.L Mr Harry Stephens at the company has today announced that With the aim of increasing the company's brand awareness and public knowledge of secondary market bond trading, the company will be hosting an investment conference in January of 2024 in London, United Kingdom, Mr Stephens commented "whilst we are already growing at an exponential rate in this area we still have targets to meet, and in order to do so we as a company intend to invite investment professionals from all sectors to our London conference. We have chosen London as our operations head office is located in London, but also we believe it continues to be the primary financial hub of Europe and of course the conference will be held in English.
Official invitations will be sent our to major financial firms across the EU over the coming weeks, but if you as a financial professional or even a retail investor would like to attend the conference, please do get in contact via their website or send them an email directly at info@cedraim.com.
