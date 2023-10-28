World Premiere: Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy and Musician Frank von Häfen Unveil "Transcendence" Through Ephemera Arts

Experience a world premiere as emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and musician Frank von Häfen come together to introduce ‘Transcendence’ through their new collaboration, Ephemera Arts. This groundbreaking project seamlessly merges visual art and music, promising an extraordinary sensory journey. Join them at the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz, on October 29, 2023, for a captivating performance and art exhibition that redefines the boundaries of artistic expression.