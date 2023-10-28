World Premiere: Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy and Musician Frank von Häfen Unveil "Transcendence" Through Ephemera Arts
Experience a world premiere as emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and musician Frank von Häfen come together to introduce ‘Transcendence’ through their new collaboration, Ephemera Arts. This groundbreaking project seamlessly merges visual art and music, promising an extraordinary sensory journey. Join them at the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz, on October 29, 2023, for a captivating performance and art exhibition that redefines the boundaries of artistic expression.
Paris, France, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and well-established musician Frank von Häfen, collectively known as “Ephemera Arts,” are thrilled to announce the world premiere of “Transcendence.” This artistic masterpiece seamlessly marries visual art and music, promising a one-of-a-kind experience.
In this debut immersive journey, Arnaud Quercy, with his innovative artistic vision, and Frank von Häfen, with his exceptional talents as a flutist, composer, and conductor, will perform a mesmerizing duet. Their repertoire includes classics such as a JS Bach, Edward Elgar, Lili Boulanger Amon g with some of their compositions. This musical interlude will intertwine seamlessly with Quercy’s artwork, creating a sensory feast for all who attend.
Arnaud Quercy shares his excitement: “The effect is a breathtaking plunge into the canvas, a dynamic vision brought to life. I’ve always dreamt of uniting the realms of art. Through cutting-edge 3D modelization and Frank’s musical prowess, we’ve sculpted a series of five immersive universes for the show, inspired by my paintings and the music.”
Save the date for the grand opening on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at 4:00 PM, at the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz. The event will be graced by the presence of Dr. Margit Theiss-Scholz, Cultural Councillor of Koblenz. Additionally, the prestigious Arp Museum’s Petra Spielmann will introduce this captivating world premiere event.
Following the opening, “Transcendence” by Ephemera Arts will continue to enthrall visitors with Arnaud Quercy art exhibition and the mesmerizing 360-degree show for two weeks, concluding on November 15, 2023.
This is a unique opportunity to explore the profound connections between art, music, and the transient wonders that shape our existence. “Transcendence” offers a journey where fleeting moments find eternal expression.
Please mark your calendars and join Arnaud Quercy and Frank von Häfen, the emerging artist and well-established musician behind the world premiere of “Ephemera Arts,” on this exceptional artistic adventure!
About Emerging Artist Arnaud Quercy and Musician Frank von Häfen - Ephemera Arts:
Arnaud Quercy is an emerging artist and pianist known for his innovative approach to the fusion of visual art and music. His work promises a unique artistic experience. Frank von Häfen, on the other hand, is a well-established musician in the region of Koblenz, excelling as a flutist, composer, and conductor. This dynamic partnership, “Ephemera Arts,” is making its world premiere with their groundbreaking work that blends 3D modelization, painting, and music.
About “Transcendence” and the Debut of Ephemera Arts:
“Transcendence” marks the world premiere of the brand-new artistic partnership “Ephemera Arts,” bringing together the emerging artist Arnaud Quercy and the well-established musician Frank von Häfen. This groundbreaking project combines the worlds of visual art and music, promising an unparalleled sensory journey. “Transcendence” features five immersive universes inspired by Quercy’s paintings and is accompanied by a captivating live piano and flute performance. This grand artistic spectacle is set to transform the Koblenzer Kunstverein e.V., Koblenz, into a canvas of wonder and inspiration.
Contact
Arnaud Quercy CreationsContact
Arnaud Quercy
+33603911304
arnaud-quercy-creations.com/
