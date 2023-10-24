SupportDDS - Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management
SupportDDS welcomes Vasilios Nassiopoulos as their new VP of Revenue Cycle Management. With 25+ years of experience leading revenue cycle departments, Vasilios brings exceptional expertise in driving value and operational excellence. SupportDDS is excited about the positive impact he'll make in optimizing operations and delivering excellent results for its clients.
Argyle, TX, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- SupportDDS is pleased to announce the appointment of Vasilios Nassiopoulos to their new position of Vice President of Revenue Cycle Management. With over 25+ years of experience in leading large national provider and dental organizations' revenue cycle management departments, Vasilios brings a wealth of expertise to his new role.
Throughout his career, Vasilios has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive value, develop strategic growth plans, and foster operational excellence. His laser-like focus on execution and commitment to achieving results have earned him a reputation for delivering exceptional outcomes. With his extensive industry knowledge and high processing capacity, Vasilios is well-equipped to lead SupportDDS towards continued success in revenue cycle management.
SupportDDS is excited to welcome Vasilios to the team, he will be leading an amazing team with Victoria Johnson, Chief Growth Officer and Dominique Wilcox Bostic, Director of RCM Training and Auditing. SupportDDS looks forward to the positive impact he and his team will make in optimizing revenue cycle operations and delivering exceptional results for our clients.
SupportDDS-Transforming the Lives of our Team Members while making a Global Impact for the Kingdom.
Throughout his career, Vasilios has demonstrated a remarkable ability to drive value, develop strategic growth plans, and foster operational excellence. His laser-like focus on execution and commitment to achieving results have earned him a reputation for delivering exceptional outcomes. With his extensive industry knowledge and high processing capacity, Vasilios is well-equipped to lead SupportDDS towards continued success in revenue cycle management.
SupportDDS is excited to welcome Vasilios to the team, he will be leading an amazing team with Victoria Johnson, Chief Growth Officer and Dominique Wilcox Bostic, Director of RCM Training and Auditing. SupportDDS looks forward to the positive impact he and his team will make in optimizing revenue cycle operations and delivering exceptional results for our clients.
SupportDDS-Transforming the Lives of our Team Members while making a Global Impact for the Kingdom.
Contact
SupportDDSContact
Miriam Nyakudzuka
940-464-9014
https://supportdds.com
Miriam Nyakudzuka
940-464-9014
https://supportdds.com
Categories