Meet Updated ODBC with Server to Server Authentication Mode, Better Support and Compatibility, and More
Devart rolled out updated versions of ODBC Drivers.
Prague, Czech Republic, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Devart, a recognized vendor of world-class data connectivity solutions for various data connection technologies and frameworks, announced new versions of ODBC Drivers with Server to Server authentication mode, support and compatibility improvements, and more.
The list of the improvements includes:
- An update for Direct Mode, built on the SQLite engine, version 3.42.0;
- Support for CREATE TABLE AS SELECT statement for xBase is now available;
- Implemented Server to Server authentication for Salesforce Marketing Cloud (formerly ExactTarget);
- Jira supports custom tables and custom fields now;
- ListSurveys table and fields to the ListMembers table for SurveyMonkey are available now;
- Compatibility with the Survey Rocket plugin for Sugar CRM;
- Updated SQL engine for Sendinblue, along with multiple bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.
To learn more about the recent release and download new products, visit:
https://blog.devart.com/new-in-odbc-server-to-server-authentication-mode-support-and-compatibility-improvements-and-more.html
Devart ODBC Drivers are high-performance connectivity solutions with enterprise-level features for accessing the most popular database management systems and cloud services from ODBC-compliant reporting, analytics, BI, and ETL tools on 32-bit and 64-bit Windows, macOS, and Linux. Our ODBC drivers fully support standard ODBC API functions and data types to enable easy access to live data from anywhere.
About Devart
Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration, and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
