Author Robert Sanders’s New Book, "Poems Across America," is a Series of Heartfelt Poems Designed to Bring Comfort and Help Readers See the World from a New Point of View

Recent release “Poems Across America,” from Page Publishing author Robert Sanders, is a beautiful collection of poems from deep within the author's soul that explores both the physical and abstract planes of existence. From the topics of love, family, comedy, and fate, Sanders utilizes his unique poetic ability to touch on ideals and emotions in a way in which only poetry can.