Author Robert Sanders’s New Book, "Poems Across America," is a Series of Heartfelt Poems Designed to Bring Comfort and Help Readers See the World from a New Point of View
Recent release “Poems Across America,” from Page Publishing author Robert Sanders, is a beautiful collection of poems from deep within the author's soul that explores both the physical and abstract planes of existence. From the topics of love, family, comedy, and fate, Sanders utilizes his unique poetic ability to touch on ideals and emotions in a way in which only poetry can.
Grants, NM, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Robert Sanders, a prolific poet, has completed his new book, “Poems Across America”: a powerful collection of poems and ruminations meant to help readers reflect upon all different sorts of topics related to the human condition from love and heartache to faith and appreciation for the natural wonders of America.
On the incredible power and impact that poetry has had on the author and those around him, Sanders writes, “After presenting my wife with a picture of her Mom and Dad’s house that I had an artist paint for her, and listening to the poem I wrote, ‘In this House’ of their old home place, I stood proudly while my brother-in-law read the poem and 250 people sat with tears in their eyes and sobs in their tissues.
“I walked into my niece’s house with a simple sheet of paper in my hand. She was preparing to attend her son’s funeral and sat crying by the window. I handed her the paper on which I had written the poem, ‘Hand-in-Hand.’ She wiped her eyes and read it, then stood up and hugged me.
“‘That is so beautiful Uncle Bob. How did you know, “Lighthouses” were his favorite collection hobby?’ I had printed the poem on a paper, with a beautiful, faded lighthouse in the background.
“Poetry expresses what the spoken word sometimes can’t!”
Published by Page Publishing, Robert Sanders’s enthralling writings are sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, transporting them with each stanza to a place of meditative healing and reflection. Through his works, Sanders aims to connect with his readers, helping them to discover hidden truths of the world around them that often go unnoticed and that only poetry can help them to see.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Poems Across America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
