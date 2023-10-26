Author Anthony M. D'Agostino, MD’s New Book, “Prejudice, Racism, and Tribalism: A Primer for White People,” Explores How One Must Approach Prejudice in Order to Stop It
Recent release “Prejudice, Racism, and Tribalism: A Primer for White People,” from Page Publishing author Anthony M. D'Agostino, MD, is a poignant look at how prejudice has become ingrained in modern society over the course of many generations and how it is up to those in power to have important discussions with themselves if there is to ever be any hope at moving towards ending racism.
Barrington, IL, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anthony M. D'Agostino, MD, who earned his medical degree from the University of Illinois, College of Medicine, has completed his new book, “Prejudice, Racism, and Tribalism: A Primer for White People”: an enlightening read that follows the author’s exploration of topics pertaining to prejudice and how they have afflicted America’s past and present, and what the future might bring if people can manage to come together in order to eradicate prejudice through dismantling the oppressive power structures from within.
After receiving his medical degree, author Anthony M. D'Agostino, MD, completed psychiatric residencies and fellowships at the University of Illinois–Chicago, the University of California–Los Angeles, and the University of Wisconsin–Madison. He is a past president of the Illinois Psychiatric Society and a distinguished fellow of the American Psychiatric Association. For most of his practicing years, the author was chair of psychiatry at the Alexian Brothers Medical Center, Elk Grove Village, Illinois, and chief medical officer, Alexian Brothers Behavioral Health Hospital, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, from 1979 to 2011.
“I’ve been a psychiatrist for many years, so I do feel I’m an expert in this particular and rather-narrow branch of medicine,” writes Dr. D’Agostino. “However, that does not make me an expert in political theory, most areas of psychology, sociology, American history, world history, tribalism, racism, molecular biology, genetics, or human evolution. Few people are. In spite of that, we are called upon to form opinions, most importantly act and vote on those opinions, and our actions, thoughts, and prejudices are guided by them. Therefore, what follows cannot claim to be some erudite treatise on prejudice or racism, which I am clearly not qualified to attempt. It is a highly subjective and inevitably prejudiced attempt to initiate my version of a conversation about prejudice, race, and tribalism, not with ‘people of Color,’ but with White people like myself, which is where I believe the conversation needs to be directed. I cannot conceive of how to do it differently.”
Published by Page Publishing, Anthony M. D'Agostino, MD’s engaging work discusses what exactly prejudice is and the many different forms it can take, from racism to homophobia and misogyny, dissecting how each of them have transformed over the years and remained deeply ingrained in American history through people’s fears and hatred towards others. Drawing upon his professional experiences and personal observations, Dr. D’Agostino shares his thoughts in the hope of beginning the important conversations that must be had if there is any hope at addressing the rampant racism and prejudice that seems to be baked into the American way of life.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Prejudice, Racism, and Tribalism: A Primer for White People” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
