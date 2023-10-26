Author Anthony M. D'Agostino, MD’s New Book, “Prejudice, Racism, and Tribalism: A Primer for White People,” Explores How One Must Approach Prejudice in Order to Stop It

Recent release “Prejudice, Racism, and Tribalism: A Primer for White People,” from Page Publishing author Anthony M. D'Agostino, MD, is a poignant look at how prejudice has become ingrained in modern society over the course of many generations and how it is up to those in power to have important discussions with themselves if there is to ever be any hope at moving towards ending racism.