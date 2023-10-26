Roland Adickes’s new book, “The Thomas Jefferson Amendment,” is an interesting look at what could be different if Thomas Jefferson had passed a certain amendment
Recent release “The Thomas Jefferson Amendment,” from Page Publishing author Roland Adickes, is an impactful and gripping book that outlines the effect that an amendment presented by Thomas Jefferson would have had on the modern government.
Dixon, CA, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Roland Adickes, a California resident and retired government lawyer, has completed his new book, “The Thomas Jefferson Amendment”: a stimulating and impressive take on modern and historical government practices.
The book opens, “Two hundred years ago Thomas Jefferson foresaw what would happen to the Founders’ Constitution if the people did not have ultimate control over the decisions of the Supreme Court. Jefferson proposed an amendment to give them such a power. That proposal, coming from one of the most eminent Founders, could fairly be considered today as a living part of our heritage from the Founders and as a call to action.”
Published by Page Publishing, Roland Adickes’s enthralling book shows readers the foresight that Thomas Jefferson possessed in 1821. Adickes tells readers about how Jefferson saw that over the years the US Supreme Court would steadily increase the powers of the federal government and steadily decrease the independent rights of the states. He outlines what Jefferson saw and how he sought to rectify it and why it would be applicable to a modern government.
Adickes uses his straightforward writing style to guide readers through the complexities of historical and modern government. He shows that even two hundred years later the need for Jefferson’s amendment is just as strong. The book informs readers all about how this amendment would work in a modern world. Adickes tweaks what Jefferson already mapped out and refines it for the government of today. Within the pages of this book readers are sure to learn something important about historical and modern government.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “The Thomas Jefferson Amendment” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
