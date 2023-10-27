Author Jeffrey Roth’s New Book, "Frank the Angel," is an Uplifting and Inspiring Story About an Unlikely Friendship, a Young Boy’s Destiny, and a Life-Changing Miracle
Recent release “Frank the Angel,” from Page Publishing author Jeffrey Roth, is a captivating story of a cockatoo named Frank, who reveals to a young man named Jeff that he is an angel, and with Jeff's help, discovers his calling is to help bring hope and comfort to those in need, and fulfills his destiny by visiting sick children at the local hospital where something special happens.
Greensboro, NC, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jeffrey Roth, who was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, and has always been creative, has completed his new book, “Frank the Angel”: a heartfelt story of a cockatoo who forms a special bond with a young man who helps him fulfill his special destiny of helping others.
“Frank the Angel” follows the adventures of a young man named Jeff, who spies a beautiful, snow-white cockatoo at the pet shop one day, and instantly bonds with the bird. The cockatoo, who says his name is Frank, proclaims he is an angel, and says he wants to help patients at the local hospital to feel better. Together, Jeff and Frank head off to the hospital, where Frank performs an unlikely miracle for a very sick little boy.
Published by Page Publishing, Jeffrey Roth’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s near-death experience after suffering from a heart attack in July of 2021. After surviving the experience, Roth realized his life was saved to fulfill a higher purpose of helping others, and thus “Frank the Angel” was created. Through sharing his stories with others, Roth hopes to provide comfort, inspiration, and help to those that need it, all while letting others know they are not alone in whatever struggles they might be facing.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Frank the Angel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
