British Author Suzanne M. Rodriguez’s New Book "Shaken Not Stirred" Shares the Peaks and Valleys of the Author’s Life, Including Incredible Achievements and Painful Loss
Recent release “Shaken Not Stirred,” from Page Publishing author Suzanne M. Rodriguez, is an illuminating series of anecdotal stories concerning the adventurous life of a privileged woman who, through a combination of force of circumstance and fate, experienced unbelievable professional and personal achievements.
Chula Vista, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Suzanne M. Rodriguez has completed her new book “Shaken Not Stirred”: a personal memoir that offers an example that with work, determination, the right partner, judgment, and a little luck, much that is lost can be regained and permanent happiness is always obtainable.
Author Suzanne M. Rodriguez writes, “Life has been a series of contradictions from extreme wealth to unbelievable loss, from great success to excruciating pain and injury. From personal incompatibility in a relationship, to a fulfilling marriage of great friendship and companionship. In this increasingly polarized world, I now hope that my story will provide inspiration to many and another example of how multiple couples, throughout the world, have managed to form and maintain partnerships of ethnic diversity and background. My happy marriage to a Mexican American is the best part of my life, and some of the worst parts have been caused by dumb decisions, one time worsened by the financially discriminatory health service of the US. All the achievements have involved a combination of enormous determination and the luck of being in the right place at the right time.”
Published by Page Publishing, Suzanne M. Rodriguez’s impactful work illustrates the terrible inequity of the US health system towards those of lesser means.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Shaken Not Stirred” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
