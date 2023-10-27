British Author Suzanne M. Rodriguez’s New Book "Shaken Not Stirred" Shares the Peaks and Valleys of the Author’s Life, Including Incredible Achievements and Painful Loss

Recent release “Shaken Not Stirred,” from Page Publishing author Suzanne M. Rodriguez, is an illuminating series of anecdotal stories concerning the adventurous life of a privileged woman who, through a combination of force of circumstance and fate, experienced unbelievable professional and personal achievements.