Author William Pratt’s New Book "Original Hip-Hop and Old-School Songs and Soul Poems of the Seventies" is a Series of Writings Exploring the Trials of the Author's Past

Recent release “Original Hip-Hop and Old-School Songs and Soul Poems of the Seventies,” from Page Publishing author William Pratt, is a collection of original poems and song lyrics inspired by the author's own experiences and struggles in life that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.