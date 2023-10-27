Author William Pratt’s New Book "Original Hip-Hop and Old-School Songs and Soul Poems of the Seventies" is a Series of Writings Exploring the Trials of the Author's Past
Recent release “Original Hip-Hop and Old-School Songs and Soul Poems of the Seventies,” from Page Publishing author William Pratt, is a collection of original poems and song lyrics inspired by the author's own experiences and struggles in life that is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life.
Galveston, TX, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- William Pratt has completed his new book, “Original Hip-Hop and Old-School Songs and Soul Poems of the Seventies”: a heartfelt collection of poems and musings that speak directly to the soul about all aspects of life, both the good and bad, designed to uplift and carry readers through their struggles.
“[I feel] like these songs and poems are and will stand up to the test of times,” writes Pratt. “Some will make you happy, and some will make you cry, but most you with truth, love, and harmony. Even though [I’m] a man, when [I] wrote these songs and poems, [I] felt like a giant, and all [my] songs and poems are as vast as the universe, and [I] hope these songs make the weak and unhappy souls strong. [I] tossed in some fantasies, which we all need to escape from reality sometimes and the reader’s natural high. So enjoy [my] songs and poems; they’re like [my] mother’s jambalaya—a little bit of everything in a bowl and spicy to complete.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Pratt’s enthralling writings draw upon the author’s own experiences in life, which he describes as having been bittersweet. Exploring both the struggles of his past and observations of the world around him, Pratt weaves together incredible wit and sincerity with his incredible gift of prose to deliver an impactful series that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Original Hip-Hop and Old-School Songs and Soul Poems of the Seventies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
