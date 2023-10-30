"A Job for Raccoon Mike and Ralph Wolf," a Story About Two Best Friends, Who Overcame Their Learning Disabilities, to Become Successful Electricians, by Patrick Hughes
Recent release "A Job for Raccoon Mike and Ralph Wolf," from Page Publishing author Patrick Hughes, is a heartfelt tale of a raccoon and wolf named Mike and Ralph, who became friends in grade school and bonded over their learning disabilities. Together, the two friends worked hard to attend trade school and now get to do the exciting work of electricians every day.
Rockaway Beach, NY, October 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Hughes has completed his new book, "A Job for Raccoon Mike and Ralph Wolf." A charming story of a raccoon and a wolf who remain determined to follow their dreams and become electricians despite the learning challenge they faced along the way to achieve that goal.
Raccoon Mike and Ralph Wolf met in grade school. Through their friendship, they learned that each had a learning disability. Despite their challenges, they remain focused, complete trade school, and have become successful electricians.
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Hughes inspiring tale will take readers on a thrilling adventure as they discover how exciting a career as an electrician can be, and all the different tools and equipment they get to use while on the job. With colorful artwork to bring Patrick's tale to life. "A Job for Raccoon Mike and Ralph Wolf" is sure to delight readers of all ages and help them to see that they can achieve anything, no matter what challenges they might face.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Job for Raccoon Mike and Ralph Wolf” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
