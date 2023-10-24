Isidro Arroyo’s New Book, "Nuestros Inicios," is a Brief History on How the First Committee of Mexican Natives Was Formed
Recent release “Nuestros Inicios,” from Page Publishing author Isidro Arroyo, is an essential record that probes into the work and legacy of the first committee of Mexican natives in the United States of America.
Chicago, IL, October 24, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Isidro Arroyo, a Mexican immigrant with a successful business in Chicago, has completed his new book, “Nuestros Inicios”: an important piece—back-up with data and real-life experiences—that captures the work of the first committee of Mexican natives in the United States.
It is very interesting to live this adventure of more than thirty-five years told through this work and the difficult times it had to go through, so that now many Mexicans can enjoy a better quality of life.
Published by Page Publishing, Isidro Arroyo’s informative read is a great way to remind the current generation of their origins.
Definitely a must-read, especially for the Mexican audience.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Nuestros Inicios” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
