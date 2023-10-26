Author Mary Reardon Kupitz’s New Book, "Best Day Ever," Follows a Grandfather as He Recounts How the Times He Met Both His Grandsons Were the Greatest Days of His Life
Recent release “Best Day Ever,” from Covenant Books author Mary Reardon Kupitz, is a delightful tale that centers around Eli and Oliver as they spend an exciting day with their grandfather. Upon both boys' insistence, Pop recounts how both boys came to join the family, and how the day he met both of them was an incredible gift.
Gilbert, AZ, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary Reardon Kupitz, who currently lives in Arizona with her wonderful husband of forty-one years, and their incredible children and grandchildren, has completed her new book, “Best Day Ever”: a charming tale of a grandfather who spends the day with his two grandsons and shares how when they each came into his life was the best day ever for him.
Kupitz shares, “Two little boys spend a fun day with their grandfather and hear all about how they came into the family as cousins and then best friends. It’s a heartfelt tale based on a true story of adoption and family bonds.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mary Reardon Kupitz’s new book is a beautiful story of grandparents’ unending love for their grandchildren, and the special connection they share. With colorful artwork to help bring Kupitz’s tale to life, “Best Day Ever” is sure to pull at the heartstrings of readers of all ages and remind them of the incredibly precious relationships grandchildren and grandparents share.
Readers can purchase “Best Day Ever” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
