Author Mary Reardon Kupitz’s New Book, "Best Day Ever," Follows a Grandfather as He Recounts How the Times He Met Both His Grandsons Were the Greatest Days of His Life

Recent release “Best Day Ever,” from Covenant Books author Mary Reardon Kupitz, is a delightful tale that centers around Eli and Oliver as they spend an exciting day with their grandfather. Upon both boys' insistence, Pop recounts how both boys came to join the family, and how the day he met both of them was an incredible gift.