Author Jim Rapalje’s New Book, "Is Three a Crowd?" Is an Energizing Work That Celebrates Faith in Miracles as Three Friends Have to Save the World
Recent release “Is Three a Crowd?” from Covenant Books author Jim Rapalje, is an adventure story about a trio of characters who have been bosom buddies since grade school and have come under the sovereign hand of God to be used to save the world.
Benson, NC, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jim Rapalje, a seventy-six-year-old physician associate who still practices in his family medical clinic, has completed his new book, “Is Three a Crowd?”: an entertaining work that follows three friends who are tasked by God with saving the world.
Their lives begin in Boston and move on to Atlanta, Georgia, and then to Florida and finally to Belize, as their life destiny unfolds. None of the three ever imagined what God had in store for them, nor the trials and tribulations that the calling upon their lives would include.
Author Jim Rapalje is the husband of Karla Gebert Rapalje and the father of four very successful children who are all Jesus-worshiping parents and the pride of Mr. and Mrs. Rapalje. Jim was brought up in a pastor’s home, attended Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy, Massachusetts, and spent three years in Quincy City Nursing School before joining the Air Force to avoid the Vietnam draft in 1969. From there, he graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston and has practiced urgent care and family medicine ever since. He does not plan on retiring until Jesus calls him home. He is also a musician and songwriter and has produced 157 Christian-oriented CDs as a one-man band called Josiah’s Trumpet Band. It can be located by Google. He has written ten books, four of which are a series, plus his autobiography since COVID-19 sidelined everyone in 2020.
Rapalje writes, “I was sitting in a subway car, staring across the aisle, out the window. Fortunately, there was no one in the seat across from me, as they would have probably been offended, thinking I was some crazy freak or something. Actually, I was seeing nothing through the window, as my thoughts were totally centered upon the scene in my mind. That scene was bringing intermittent smiles, frowns, tears, and even laughter. The daydream involved my wife, Kerrie, and her best girlfriend, Grace E.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jim Rapalje’s new book is a faith-affirming work that rejuvenates a love of God and others in readers.
Readers can purchase “Is Three a Crowd?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
