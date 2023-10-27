Author Kathleen Frame Newman’s New Book, "Walk in Newness of Life: Heal Soul Wounds," Offers Guidance to Those Seeking to Deepen Their Understanding of Their True Selves
Recent release “Walk in Newness of Life: Heal Soul Wounds,” from Covenant Books author Kathleen Frame Newman, shares spiritual wisdom with readers who want to strengthen and further understand their eternal connection with God.
Warner Robins, GA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kathleen Frame Newman, a follower of Christ Jesus, has completed her new book, “Walk in Newness of Life: Heal Soul Wounds”: a powerful spiritual work that helps readers find spiritual clarity.
Author Kathleen Frame Newman’s goal and call is to help people understand why they are the way they are, why they act the way they do, and why they feel the way they do. This book, “Walk in Newness of Life: Heal Soul Wounds,” explores these things successfully. Her goal is to strengthen the body of Christ.
Newman writes, “Father YHVH, of my own free will, I choose to lose from my soul all grief, obsession, oppression, depression, poor health, poverty, lack, diagnosis, labels, swelling, inflammation, pain, hurt, trauma, all cellular level trauma and its memory, arthritis, disease, illness, sickness, confusion, control, witchcraft, rebellion, stubbornness, worry, harassment, poor vision, dry eyes, nerve damage, anxiety, anger, doubt, fear, unbelief, self-hatred, procrastination, constipation, soul ties, any negative thoughts, any negative words I’ve spoken to myself or about myself, any negative words spoken about me, and any negative things I’ve let through my ear gates or eye gates. (If Holy Spirit brings to mind any person, place, situation, command it to go in Jesus’ name.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathleen Frame Newman’s new book helps readers further their relationship with God as they contemplate scripture in a new light.
Readers can purchase “Walk in Newness of Life: Heal Soul Wounds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
