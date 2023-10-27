Author Dr. Ted Beam’s New Book, "21 Days in the Garden of Eden," Takes Readers Deeper and Deeper Into the Beauty and the Mystery of the Garden of Eden
Recent release “21 Days in the Garden of Eden,” from Covenant Books author Dr. Ted Beam, offers solid scholarship with logical explanations to answer that all-important question, “So what?”
Cynthiana, KY, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Ted Beam, who has earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Technology from Ohio Northern University, a Master of Divinity degree, a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies, and a Doctor of Ministry degree, all from Asbury Theological Seminary has completed his new book, “21 Days in the Garden of Eden”: a fascinating work that presents an eye-opening analysis of the first three chapters of Genesis.
As an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church, author Dr. Ted Beam retired after thirty-two years of full-time pastoral ministry. He now serves as the senior pastor for the First Methodist Church, an independent Methodist congregation in Cynthiana, Kentucky. Alongside his pastoral ministry career, Dr. Beam has also served as a chaplain in local jails and prisons teaching Bible studies and leading in recovery ministries. He has served as a chaplain for emergency responders.
Dr. Beam has served as an adjunct professor at Lindsey Wilson College. He has also been a guest lecturer at Lindsey Wilson College, Campbellsville University, and Asbury Theological Seminary. He has served on the clergy teams of many Walk to Emmaus weekends and Chrysalis Flight weekends. He has served on many short-term mission teams in Asia, Africa, Central America, and South America, specializing in teaching inductive Bible study techniques to over a thousand pastors.
Dr. Beam has toured the Holy Land three times, drinking water from Jacob’s Well, cruising on a fishing boat across the Sea of Galilee, swimming in the Dead Sea, and walking into the empty tomb. One of those trips was to fulfill a lifelong dream to experience Bethlehem on Christmas Eve.
Dr. Beam writes, “As I type this, I am taking several minutes to pray for every person who will read this book. I pray that just like he did with the apostles, Jesus will open your mind also to understand the Scriptures (Luke 24:45). I pray that as you invest the time and effort to study the Word of God, that God will help you to understand it accurately (2 Timothy 2:15). I pray that you will treasure God’s Word in your heart so that you will not sin against him (Psalm 119:11). I pray that you will delight yourself in the Word of God, meditating on his Word day and night (Psalm 1:2). I pray that you will learn how to apply the Bible teachings to your marriage and to your other family relationships. I pray that you will learn how to apply the Word of God in handling your finances his way. I pray that as you study the Word of God, you will see his beauty, his majesty, and his glory. I pray he overwhelms you with his presence, his holiness, and his loving-kindness, motivating you to trust him, to obey him, and to enjoy him forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Ted Beam’s new book shares a thought-provoking, in-depth explanation of the impact of the content of the first three chapters of Genesis.
Readers can purchase “21 Days in the Garden of Eden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
