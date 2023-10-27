Author Heidi Marqua’s New Book, "The Lonely Egg," is a Captivating Tale That Follows Two Friends Who Discover an Egg and do All They Can to Help It Finally Hatch
Recent release “The Lonely Egg,” from Covenant Books author Heidi Marqua, tells the engaging story of Bird and Worm, two best friends who discover an egg left all by itself while out exploring. Worried about what will become of the egg, the two decide to nurture the egg so it will hatch and do everything they can to keep it company and warm as they wait for the big day.
Susanville, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Heidi Marqua, a children’s author who enjoys writing for young readers, has completed her new book, “The Lonely Egg”: a charming tale of two friends who discover an egg all by itself, and do everything they can to keep it warm and help it hatch.
Born in California, Heidi Marqua was raised on a rice ranch and has an incredible family full of wonderful people. The author wanted to be a children’s author since the age of fourteen and hopes her young readers stay motivated, stimulated, and encouraged to keep reading.
Marqua writes, “‘The Lonely Egg’ is a story about Bird and Worm on their daily adventures coming across an egg that is all by itself. They decide to help the egg until it hatches. The egg never ended up being lonely after all due to the friendship Bird and Worm provided for it.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Heidi Marqua’s new book will take young readers on a riveting adventure as they follow Bird and Worm’s dedication to helping their newfound lonely egg hatch. With colorful artwork to help bring Marqua’s tale to life, “The Lonely Egg” will delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this magical tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Lonely Egg” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
