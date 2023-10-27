Author Heidi Marqua’s New Book, "The Lonely Egg," is a Captivating Tale That Follows Two Friends Who Discover an Egg and do All They Can to Help It Finally Hatch

Recent release “The Lonely Egg,” from Covenant Books author Heidi Marqua, tells the engaging story of Bird and Worm, two best friends who discover an egg left all by itself while out exploring. Worried about what will become of the egg, the two decide to nurture the egg so it will hatch and do everything they can to keep it company and warm as they wait for the big day.