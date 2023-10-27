Author Annette Rooney’s New Book, "I Hate Tuesday," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Hates Tuesdays Because That's When He's Forced to Go to Gym Class

Recent release “I Hate Tuesday,” from Covenant Books author Annette Rooney, follows a young boy who hates going to school on Tuesdays because that's the day his class has P.E., and he's sick of being picked last. After begging his mom to keep him home, and wishing he could do anything but go to gym class, a miracle occurs one Tuesday that changes how the young boy feels about Tuesdays.