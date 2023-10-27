Author Annette Rooney’s New Book, "I Hate Tuesday," is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Boy Who Hates Tuesdays Because That's When He's Forced to Go to Gym Class
Recent release “I Hate Tuesday,” from Covenant Books author Annette Rooney, follows a young boy who hates going to school on Tuesdays because that's the day his class has P.E., and he's sick of being picked last. After begging his mom to keep him home, and wishing he could do anything but go to gym class, a miracle occurs one Tuesday that changes how the young boy feels about Tuesdays.
Alhambra, CA, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Annette Rooney, who has always had a love of dolls and currently resides in Alhambra, California with her husband Chris, a self-taught graphic artist, has completed her new book, “I Hate Tuesday”: a charming story of a young boy who hates going to school on Tuesday because that’s the day he has to go to P.E., and is tired of being picked last for all the games they play.
Annette shares, “When you’re not so good at sports, and always chosen last, gym class day at school can be the worst! ‘I Hate Tuesday’ is a fun and delightful story about this all too familiar childhood struggle.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Annette Rooney’s new book is a delightful tale that readers of all ages will be able to relate to as they follow this classic story of an underdog finally having his day to shine. Utilizing her skills at making dolls and her husband’s expertise on graphic design, Annette creates vignettes to help bring her tale to life in a creative and artistic way that’s sure to capture the imaginations of readers and help “I Hate Tuesday” to remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers can purchase “I Hate Tuesday” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
