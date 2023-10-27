Author Phil Walter’s New Book, "Walking and Talking with God: Living with God in Sweet Fellowship and Powerful Prayers," is a Powerful Faith-Based Work

Recent release “Walking and Talking with God: Living with God in Sweet Fellowship and Powerful Prayers,” from Covenant Books author Phil Walter, shares his message that readers can recapture some of the glorious communion that Adam and Eve experienced with God in the Garden of Eden on this side of eternity.