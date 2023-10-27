Author Phil Walter’s New Book, "Walking and Talking with God: Living with God in Sweet Fellowship and Powerful Prayers," is a Powerful Faith-Based Work
Recent release “Walking and Talking with God: Living with God in Sweet Fellowship and Powerful Prayers,” from Covenant Books author Phil Walter, shares his message that readers can recapture some of the glorious communion that Adam and Eve experienced with God in the Garden of Eden on this side of eternity.
Winter Garden, FL, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Phil Walter, an ordained minister of Jesus Christ, has completed his new book, “Walking and Talking with God: Living with God in Sweet Fellowship and Powerful Prayers”: a spiritual work that shares that people can enjoy sweet fellowship and powerful conversations with God that are reminiscent of Eden.
Author Phil Walter served for more than fifty-six years as a preacher of the Gospel, a manager of parachurch organizations, and a leader in local churches. He is the author of two previous books, Church Strength in America and 100 God-Blogs. He has been married to his wife, Susan, for more than fifty-four years. They are proud of their five children, eight grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. They live in Winter Garden, Florida.
Walter writes, “You see, I want this book to be practical, as well as theologically sound. So I talk about the practical aspects of prayer, not just theories. I want to share with you important lessons I have learned from the Bible and from my life experiences over the years. In my later years, my prayers have grown to include a much broader view of life and the spiritual struggles we all face. That is because I am a student of prayer who continues to learn more about the subject. And I have much more to learn. I don’t think of myself as an expert but a fellow traveler on the road of life.”
He continues, “In fact, I hope this book is like a bag of gems for spiritual treasure hunters—rubies, emeralds, garnets, amethyst, sapphires, opals, topaz, or turquoise. Each one is different, but all of them are stunning and valuable. When polished and put in the right settings, they can make beautiful jewelry that everyone can enjoy. Likewise, each of the spiritual truths and lessons that I have gleaned from the Bible has its own value and beauty. Each can be enjoyed by itself, but included in a collection with others, it has even greater value.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phil Walter’s new book shares some biblical principles that will help followers of Christ experience some of that soul-stirring relationship that was lost in Eden.
Readers can purchase “Walking and Talking with God: Living with God in Sweet Fellowship and Powerful Prayers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
