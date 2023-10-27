Author Susan Stover’s New Book, "The Weight of Expectations: Facing Your Past and Finding Freedom," Explores How the Author Found Ultimate Freedom Through Christ

Recent release “The Weight of Expectations: Facing Your Past and Finding Freedom,” from Covenant Books author Susan Stover, is a poignant and faith-based account that shares the author's life experiences, from her triumphs to her trials, and how they have shaped her views of herself, the Lord, and those around her.