Author Susan Stover’s New Book, "The Weight of Expectations: Facing Your Past and Finding Freedom," Explores How the Author Found Ultimate Freedom Through Christ
Recent release “The Weight of Expectations: Facing Your Past and Finding Freedom,” from Covenant Books author Susan Stover, is a poignant and faith-based account that shares the author's life experiences, from her triumphs to her trials, and how they have shaped her views of herself, the Lord, and those around her.
Billings, MT, October 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Susan Stover, a mother and grandmother who resides in Montana with her two cats and loves Christ, has completed her new book, “The Weight of Expectations: Facing Your Past and Finding Freedom”: a powerful memoir that reveals how the author achieved freedom from the trials and struggles of her past through her faith and trust in the Lord.
Stover shares, “I have spent sixty years on this earth, and much of that has been, honestly, frustrating and unfulfilling. I have been a Christian for most of my adult life, but only in the past decade or so have I learned what true freedom really is! In writing this book, I am hoping to help the reader come to know and understand themselves better, to be able to see their past in a new light, and to gain a better understanding of who God has created them to be.”
“I also hope that by opening up my past and myself, I can give you a fuller, deeper, and more powerful love for, and appreciation of, your Creator and yourself and that I can enable you to let yourself and others off the hook! When you know God’s original intention for you and how completely and powerfully loved you really are, it is life-changing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Stover’s new book reveals just how important it is to surrender oneself wholly and completely to the Lord in order to be truly freed of the weight of expectations and live a life of spiritual and emotional freedom. Through sharing her life’s story, Stover aims to enlighten her readers to how loved they are by God and encourage them to turn towards their Creator when presented with life’s challenges.
Readers can purchase “The Weight of Expectations: Facing Your Past and Finding Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Stover shares, “I have spent sixty years on this earth, and much of that has been, honestly, frustrating and unfulfilling. I have been a Christian for most of my adult life, but only in the past decade or so have I learned what true freedom really is! In writing this book, I am hoping to help the reader come to know and understand themselves better, to be able to see their past in a new light, and to gain a better understanding of who God has created them to be.”
“I also hope that by opening up my past and myself, I can give you a fuller, deeper, and more powerful love for, and appreciation of, your Creator and yourself and that I can enable you to let yourself and others off the hook! When you know God’s original intention for you and how completely and powerfully loved you really are, it is life-changing.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Susan Stover’s new book reveals just how important it is to surrender oneself wholly and completely to the Lord in order to be truly freed of the weight of expectations and live a life of spiritual and emotional freedom. Through sharing her life’s story, Stover aims to enlighten her readers to how loved they are by God and encourage them to turn towards their Creator when presented with life’s challenges.
Readers can purchase “The Weight of Expectations: Facing Your Past and Finding Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories