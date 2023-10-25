Demand Spring Announces New Members to Board of Advisors
Marketing industry veterans add expertise and depth to Demand Spring’s Board.
Boston, MA, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring has recently added a wealth of experience to their Board of Advisors with the appointment of six industry veterans who will help guide Demand Spring through the next stage of the company’s growth.
Doug Bewsher, former CEO of Leadspace and former CMO with Salesforce, is currently an Executive in Residence at ArrowRoot Capital, a growth equity firm focused on growth stage B2B software investments. Doug is passionate about how data and AI are transforming sales and marketing, and has led and invested in some of the most influential companies in the space.
Jeff Barovich is SVP Global Sales & Marketing at Vee24. He has successfully led global teams selling subscription services to enterprise accounts focused on new logos, cross-sell, and renewal business. Prior to Vee24, Jeff spent close to a decade with Forrester Research in a number of roles, including Senior VP Sales Strategy and Enablement, and Senior VP of European Sales.
Nick Edouard is COO at CTM Biomedical, and co-founder and advisor with PathFactory (formerly LookBookHQ). He has previously founded or led several high-growth technology companies in Canada, the US, and the UK, including Broadreach Networks (acquired by QinetiQ) and Macropolitan (acquired by Arqiva).
Sherri Havas Kottmann has been championing the employee experience at fast-growing private and public organizations for more than 20 years. Sherri is currently Chief People Officer with Quickbase, where she creates and drives the vision for the overall employee experience through leadership of talent acquisition, business partnerships, HR operations, employee engagement, and D&I practices. She previously served as Chief People Officer with Forrester.
David Pratt is an industry veteran with over three decades of executive-level experience at such organizations as SAP, IBM, and Cognos. He excels in software service management and leading teams to deliver successful deployment of business software to customers. David is currently President of DAP Associates Inc. a company providing outsourced C-Level services to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Carol Meyers is the former Chief Marketing Officer of Rapid7, LogMeIn, and Unica, and a board member and advisor to many high-growth companies. She is currently a Partner with Glasswing Ventures, an early stage venture capital firm investing in the next generation of AI and frontier technology startups. As a sales and marketing executive, Meyers has executed four successful IPOs, growing companies from early stage to hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue and billions of dollars in valuation.
“We are so fortunate to have a Board of Advisors with such extensive backgrounds and breadth of experience,” said Matt Roberts, CEO of Demand Spring. “Their advice and guidance will be invaluable as we delve into new lines of business, expand our reach into new markets, and move to our next stage of growth.”
For more information, visit the Demand Spring website.
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue.
