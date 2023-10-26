Author Nancy Smith’s New Book, "Follow the Star," Retells the Events Surrounding Jesus's Birth to Help Young Readers Learn All About How the Messiah Came to Earth

Recent release “Follow the Star,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nancy Smith, is a heartfelt tale that follows the story of Jesus's birth as told within the Holy Gospels. Presented in an easy-to-follow format, "Follow the Star" helps to bring Jesus's tale to young readers who lack access to the Scripture and thus cannot learn about their Lord and Savior.