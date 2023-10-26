Author Nancy Smith’s New Book, "Follow the Star," Retells the Events Surrounding Jesus's Birth to Help Young Readers Learn All About How the Messiah Came to Earth
Recent release “Follow the Star,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nancy Smith, is a heartfelt tale that follows the story of Jesus's birth as told within the Holy Gospels. Presented in an easy-to-follow format, "Follow the Star" helps to bring Jesus's tale to young readers who lack access to the Scripture and thus cannot learn about their Lord and Savior.
Oneida, TN, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nancy Smith, a Sunday school teacher at her home church of Trinity Baptist Church, has completed her new book, “Follow the Star”: a charming tale that retells the account of Jesus’s birth in a way so that readers of all ages may understand it and learn of this incredible and beautiful story.
“This book tells of the miraculous birth of Jesus, the arrival of the wise men from the east, and how they followed the star to where the young child was two years later,” writes Smith. “It is the fifth book in the series, ‘Once Upon a Truth,’ which includes ‘A Whale of a Tale,’ ‘Fed by Ravens,’ ‘Sleeping with Lions,’ and ‘Escape with an Angel.’ These are true stories from the Bible with wonderful illustrations. This series will help introduce children to the people of the Bible and the miracles that took place. Although this series is focused on attracting children, it is a wonderful way to reach people of all ages. The Holy Bible (KJV) says in Matthew 5:16, ‘Let your light shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nancy Smith’s engaging tale helps to bring the Holy Scripture to young readers who lack access to God’s word to help them discover the life and times of Jesus Christ and his Heavenly Father’s teachings. With colorful artwork to help bring Smith’s tale to life, “Follow the Star” is the perfect tool for parents and guardians to connect with readers of all ages and help them to discover the true story of how Jesus came to be born.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Follow the Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
